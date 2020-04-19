Kelsey Harrington is a young woman on the go. It took a global pandemic is slow her down.
She is still running, just not near as much.
“I am kind of just running as much as I can or feel like doing in a day,” said Harrington, a senior student-athlete at Virginia High. “I just try to stay focused on what I am doing. On some days I will try to go faster than others, but normally I just go as fast I feel like going that day.”
Harrington, who won the Class 2 state cross country championship in record time last fall, was looking to repeat and break her own records in the 1600 and 3200 meters at the VHSL Class 2 state track meet this spring.
“She was going to do both of them and those were going to be records that would have been a long time before anybody broke them,” said Virginia High track coach Josh Shuler, who said Harrington was looking to break 4:50 in the 1600 and 10:20 in the 3200. “She still has got records where it will be a long time before anybody breaks them, but this year I think she in track would have really set the bar even higher.”
Instead, Harrington has been largely staying home, completing her academics through online options, while running around her neighborhood, riding her bicycle, walking her four dogs or spending time with her cat.
“I am pretty bummed because I was hoping to finish out my senior year stronger than I was before,” said Harrington, who was also looking to compete with teammates in the 4x800 relay in state competition. “I feel like I would have made my coach proud as well, and him being proud of the team for what they accomplished.”
Much like every other senior in just about every school in America, the spring of Harrington’s final year will be like nothing any other student has had to endure. So much has been lost, from sports, to possibly prom and even a proper graduation ceremony, all due to the coronavirus.
“It is going to be really sad to think about not having any of that,” Harrington said. “I know that they are thinking about a plan to keep it in place somehow. I am hoping that comes across so we can actually do something to celebrate. That would be better than doing nothing.”
Harrington isn’t the only person missing her final season of competition, and she knows it too.
“I definitely feel bad for all the athletes, not just me, because I know everyone is after something or after a goal to achieve that they won’t be able to achieve their senior year if they are seniors,” she said, “or if they are in a different grade level and they just wanted to try to go somewhere.”
Shuler, who is also the head coach of the Virginia High cross country and wrestling team, has played a key role in Harrington’s rise to not only being one of the best cross country runners in the state, but one of the top high school performers in the entire nation.
“It is tough because her and I had developed a good relationship and we worked well together,” Shuler said. “The fun part was watching her every day in practice. It wasn’t as much the competitions, even though it was fun to watch her dominate the competition, it was watching her every day in practice and watching her improve and get better and work hard and literally push herself to the limit every day.”
Harrington is pushing on now without competition.
“It is just very boring just being alone,” she said. “I enjoy running by myself, but to think about not having a spring season, it is hard to keep going. You just have to keep going and think about the positives that are yet to come in the future.”
“She talks about missing working out with me and how hard it is to do it in her own and it is,” added Shuler. “It is really hard to push yourself when you are by yourself.”
Her future is bright, having committed to run next at North Carolina. She has received support from Shuler and Tar Heel coaches, who have sent workouts for her to do.
“[Shuler] has been sending me a lot of speed work things to do. That has helped out a lot since he sent that,” she said. “[Carolina coaches] are just telling me to stay safe and keep training hard. They have actually been sending me some workouts to do as well at my house.”
Shuler has definitely missed his interactions with Harrington.
“It is very tough. The selfish side of me wants another chance to coach her and that selfish side wants a chance to be able to work with her a little longer, but the great thing is she has got bigger and better things ahead,” he said. “She has such a bright future ahead and I can’t wait to see what she can do at the Division I level.”
Harrington is also close to completing her school work via the Internet, looking to maintain her eye-popping 4.2 grade point average.
“School-wise the teachers send an email out on what to do and then I just normally do it on my laptop,” she said. “It’s not as fun as being in the actual classroom when you actually have a teacher in front of you teaching you material because it kind of gets confusing sometimes. It has been pretty hard not having any teachers.”
She is doing just fine, according to Shuler.
“She has got a tough load, not only athletically, but in the classroom,” he said. “She is super smart, a 4.2 GPA so she has a tough course load as well. I am sure she still has a lot of course work to do, but it is so tough when you go from having that set structure every day to now everything has just kind of been thrown into chaos.
“It is uncertain times and I feel for all the kids out there that are dealing with this right now.”
Harrington, who is scheduled to report to college in August, returned to competition at the VHSL state indoor meet in February, having taken a break after her two cross-country trips for national events in December.
“I ran the mile and 2-mile and I did OK, but I wasn’t really like in tiptop shape to actually run pretty well,” she said. “I was just doing that to kind of get back into it because after Foot Locker I took a long break and I was kind of was just getting in my mode.
“It was just kind of something I decided to do, but I am kind of glad I did it now knowing that the season was going to be out.”
Everyone needs a release in life. It’s not hard to figure out what that is for Harrington.
“She is one of those kids, that is her outlet, running is her way of escaping. It has been difficult on her. I have been proud of her for the way she has handled it. I feel for her,” Shuler said. “That is why I try to check on her and see how she is doing. She keeps to herself. She is one of those people you kind of have to get her to talk and get to know her and get things out of her.
“It has been tough on her, but she is going out and doing runs on her own. She has been biking a lot, but it’s one of those things where it is really tough to go from working the way that she does on a daily basis on her own and then with us as a team to then having to do everything on her own. It is a big change for her.”
That won’t keep Harrington from continuing to strive to be her best. She has demonstrated that with the progress she has made during her four years on the track and trails for Virginia High.
“I just felt like as I got older I started to become more involved in the sport and it kind of inspired me watching other athletes like Olympians,” she said. “I have always admired other really good athletes who actually try to see how far they can go.”
