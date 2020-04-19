It isn’t just the students who are adjusting to a new reality with schools having been closed because of the coronavirus.
Teachers and coaches feel just as lost.
“You miss your kids, you miss those interactions, you miss watching them improve,” said Virginia High teacher and three-sport head coach Josh Shuler. “It is definitely difficult, not only for the students and the athletes, but the teachers and coaches as well.”
Shuler, who is the head coach of cross country, wrestling and outdoor track, certainly misses his athletes, many of whom are an extension of his own family.
“It is incredibly difficult for me to go from staying busy, having a set schedule every day, school, then practice, sometimes you have tournaments or meets on the weekends,” Shuler said. “To go from that to having to be home and being limited on what you can do out in public.
“It is incredibly difficult and the hardest part is just not being able to be there with the kids and being there to practice every day.”
Shuler is now trying to teach his sixth, seventh and ninth grade wellness classes through virtual teaching, which has been a definite challenge.
“We have switched over to doing virtual teaching. I send the students a lot of sample workouts through YouTube and different stuff like that,” Shuler said. “They are required to do journal entries each day on their exercise and diet and how much sleep they are getting.
“It is kind of a difficult course to teach virtually, but we have made our adjustments and doing the best that we can just everybody else does.”
Shuler expected to be coaching track this spring, including one more season with North Carolina-bound Kelsey Harrington, but there were other athletes he was looking forward to working with one more time.
“It is not just Kelsey. The one good thing about Kelsey is she has got an incredibly bright future ahead and she has got bigger and better things to come. Going to run at UNC is such a huge honor,” Shuler said. “There were other kids too that I had as seniors as well.”
That includes seniors Peyton Rader, who plans to run track at Alice Lloyd, along with Nathan Worley and Gabby Dennis.
While Worley has been injured and wasn’t expected to participate in track, Shuler said he was still at practice every day helping him out. As for Dennis, she had put in the extra work to be sure her final season on the track would be a special one.
“I have not seen an athlete improve as much as her in cross country and track in a long time,” Shuler said. “She spent the whole winter working out on her own, improving herself and she was going to have a really good season.
“For her, she is heading to Virginia Tech, which is awesome, but as far as track goes, that was going to be kind of last hurrah with track and now she has had that stripped away from her so it a tough pill to swallow.”
While Virginia High is like most small schools, with sports that share athletes, Shuler expected to have close to 40 varsity track athletes when they could all be there, along with possibly another 40 middle school students.
Preparation for track – or any sport – isn’t just a seasonal thing.
“It really never stopped. When cross country was over they had a break there, but it wasn’t long before that they started indoor track,” Shuler said. “Indoor track, even though it is a separate sport, in my opinion it is kind of like your stepping stone, your pre-season for outdoor track. It has been going on for a while. They practiced indoor track in December and January and February.
“I believe it was the last week of February was when we started getting going with [outdoor] track so we were really just getting started as far as outdoor track. The preparation had been going on for months.”
All that work on the trails in the fall and inside in the winter was supposed to pay off in the spring, but now it has all been put on hold. Shuler certainly feels for those athletes who never had a chance to compete.
“Just really honestly, a great group, a group that I just really started to get working with,” he said. “I had worked with them in track, but this was my first cross country season with them.
“They are a special group, the first group I have ever coached and they were a good group, a talented group and just good workers in the classroom and then athletics. You couldn’t ask for a better group to coach.”
