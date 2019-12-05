BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – John Dyer had always been told he would know when it was time to hang up his whistle.
That time has come. He made it known on Thursday.
“It takes an unbelievable amount of energy to do what we do as basketball coaches or any coaches. We just know it’s time,” said Dyer, who announced his retirement from coaching and teaching effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. “I felt like it was holding me back a little bit. I just feel like I was just uptight and holding this in so I just decided we are going to tell the guys.”
A veteran of 36 years, including the last 32 at Sullivan East, Dyer is the dean of area high school basketball coaches, having spent his first four seasons at Johnson County.
“It has been a gut-wrenching decision,” said Dyer, whose wife, Cindy, retired last year from elementary education after 35 years. “It has been our career, it has been our calling. We feel like we couldn’t have found a better place to have been and to raise a family.
“It is just time. People have told me in the past, you will know when it time and that time has come.”
Dyer has led Sullivan East to plenty of success, especially over the last decade, with four sub-state appearances, four regional titles and a 31-8 record and state tourney berth in 2018. The Patriots also claimed four conference and three district championships.
“I am proud of that, but I am more proud overall with all of our teams, whether we won a lot of games or we didn’t,” said Dyer, whose Patriots play in the “Dyer Dome” at the Bluff City school. “I feel like we worked together, I feel like that we have learned perseverance and toughness and things that are allowing these young men to become good fathers and good husbands.
“Whether we put a banner up or whether we won a lot of games, I felt just as good about every team that we have had.”
Dyer will complete this season with a collection of nine players who learned the news first on Thursday afternoon.
“They reacted great. I have got a great group of young men. I wanted to make sure they understand we are not retiring because of them. It is just time for it to happen,” Dyer said. “I told them I am going to give them everything that I have got left for three months, everything, and we are going to finish strong.”
The 58-year-old Dyer doesn’t have any solid plans for his future, but does want to stay active in assisting other coaches.
“I have a goal to find a way to interact with other coaches and to help them through my experiences, the successes and the failures,” Dyer said, “and what I have learned and try to help, especially young coaches to know that in our society we need coaches, we need good mentors, we need good coaches.
“We need coaches that are teaching our young people life lessons, lessons that are going to last a lifetime that are taught every day. I would like to be involved in that.”
Dyer, whose tenure as athletic director since 2002 will also end after this school year, will certainly miss what he calls the Patriot Nation.
“There is no health [issues}, there was no pressure. It is a good thing to go out on your own terms,” said Dyer, whose daughter, Rachel, is a sophomore at Milligan College. “East High School has been great to me. The coaches and the teachers and the administrators, the principals that I have worked with and for have been great.
“I love our community. The Patriot Nation is special. The most important thing to me is the relationships that I have had with my players. We have had 160 kids play four years of high school basketball. Those relationships are what is most important.”
Dyer said this decision had been in the works for the last two years, finally deciding earlier this fall that now was the time. He finally had to let everyone else know.
“My wife and I decided this would probably be the last year,” Dyer said. “I just carried that weight for a couple of weeks and I just felt like I was too uptight and I just need to tell the boys and let’s go.”
Now it’s time to enjoy one more season. Expect the Patriots to play hard no matter what, always a staple of Dyer-coached teams.
“We hope that we are going to play as a family and just do what we can to be the best that we can be,” Dyer said. “That is what you strive to do every day. “
The secret is out. Dyer has felt the love ever since.
“Today has been bittersweet. My mind has been flooded with memories,” Dyer said. “I have talked to quite a few people in the Patriot Nation today and I have an incredible amount of messages from people.
“I am just thankful and blessed to do what I have done.”
