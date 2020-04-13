Chilhowie’s Will Walker (Athlete), Marion’s Larry Sayers (Athlete/Coach/Teacher), Saltville’s Ted Maiden (Athlete/Coach/Administrator) and Rich Valley’s P.J. Catron (Athlete) were the inductees of the Smyth County Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019-20.

