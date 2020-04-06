Mike Locke is remaining at Sullivan East High School, but he will be locked into a new job.
East principal Andy Hare announced on Monday that Locke had relinquished his duties as head football coach at the school and will officially take over as athletic director on July 1.
The retirement of longtime athletic director/boys basketball coach John Dyer opened up the AD position and Locke decided to give it a shot.
“I just had to do some soul-searching and decided at this point in my career it was a move I needed to make and would give me the opportunity to grow,” Locke said. “I always tell my kids to look for growth opportunities. … This just felt right.”
The 51-year-old Locke finished with a 38-56 record and four playoff berths in his nine seasons leading the Patriots on the gridiron.
A 2016 campaign which featured a 9-2 mark and a home playoff game was the most memorable season of Locke’s tenure.
“I had a lot of fun and enjoyed my time,” Locke said. “The people are great to work with and we had some great young men. We had some success in terms of wins and losses … Even in those years where we were down a little bit, we were right there on the cusp of winning games. The kids were trying to do the right things and I take a lot of pride in what we tried to accomplish.”
The winner of the Bristol Herald Courier’s 1987 Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award during his senior year at Virginia High, Locke later played college football at William & Mary.
He was 29-33 with two playoff berths from 1994-99 as the head football coach at Virginia High. Locke also spent 11 seasons as the boys soccer coach at his alma mater, leading the Bearcats to a VHSL Group AA state runner-up finish in 1997.
After a hiatus from coaching, Locke enjoyed his reentry into the profession in Northeast Tennessee.
“It was a great blessing,” Locke said.
There will be a new football coach, boys basketball coach and athletic director as Sullivan East will have a different look for the 2020-21 school year. Locke will be the fifth athletic director the school has had since being born from consolidation in 1968.
“We are thrilled and excited about Coach Locke taking over as athletic director,” Hare said. “His vast experience in education and coaching as well as his background in sales makes Coach Locke the right person at the right time to write the next great chapter in the history of Sullivan East athletics.”
