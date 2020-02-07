Flooding throughout the region has forced numerous changes for tonight's high school sports schedule.

They include:

Lebanon at Graham - postponed, will be played Feb. 10

Marion at Tazewell - postponed, will be played Feb. 10

Richlands at Virginia High (girls only) - postponed, make-up date TBD

Council at Hurley - postponed, will be played Feb. 11

Eastside at Thomas Walker - postponed, will be played Feb. 11

Grayson County at George Wythe - postponed, will be played Feb. 10

Region 1D Wrestling at Grundy - postponed Thursday, will be held on Feb. 8

