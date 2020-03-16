Brayden Blevins, Mason Johns, Zach Anderson and C.J. Henley combined to pitch a three-hit shutout on Saturday afternoon as Tennessee High took a 3-0 win over White County at a baseball tournament in Maryville.
That will be the last victory for the Vikings in any sport for a while as the City of Bristol, City of Kingsport and Sullivan County all announced on Sunday that schools in their jurisdictions would be closed through March 27 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and all sports and extracurricular activities will be put on hold during that time.
The athletic programs in several other school systems across the Volunteer State are on a hiatus as well.
“I had a feeling after this past weekend we would be shut down,” said THS baseball coach Preston Roberts. “I told the guys we would need to take it one day at a time. I was on the phone with several coaches yesterday trying to find replacement games when I found out we were shut down.”
The Virginia High School League announced on Friday it was postponing spring sports activities for all schools until March 30. The VHSL’s state tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer are set to begin June 9.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s state tourneys in baseball, softball and soccer are scheduled to start May 19, so a large portion of an already tight schedule will have been affected when – and if – play resumes.
“The spring sports season isn’t long, but it has to be treated like a marathon because there will, inevitably, be ups and downs,” said Sullivan Central baseball coach Clay Colley, whose team is 2-0. “But when we get back, that marathon will be more like a sprint. We still have 10 [Three Rivers Conference] games on top of our out of conference schedule, so we will play four or five games a week possibly to try to get ready for the postseason.
“I would expect to see a lot more doubleheaders in the conference to be sure that we can get them all played, because we still have to factor in weather as well. I feel confident that this conference, with the coaches that we have and the programs they have built, that we will be prepared and everybody will work together to do what’s best for the conference and for all the teams involved.”
The Eastman Invitational – a high-quality and tradition-rich softball tournament in Kingsport that attracts teams from several states – has already canceled the 2020 edition of the event.
Sullivan East (2-1) was one of the schools scheduled to participate in the tournament.
“We told the players that this is an obstacle that every team in the area is likely going to face and we will make the best of it when, and if, we get back to normal,” said East softball coach Michael Forrester. “We already have very few open dates, so this will put a strain on that, but it will be the same for everyone. I would imagine more of our non-conference games will be canceled so teams can complete their conference schedules.”
Tennessee High’s baseball team was originally supposed to host Cherokee on Monday night.
“We met this morning and informed them we were shut down for two weeks,” Roberts said. “I told them worst-case scenario is the season is over and the best-case scenario is we are back at it in two weeks. I told them to try and stay in playing shape since we are not allowed to practice, because if and when we do start back, we will most likely begin play immediately.”
Call it a start-and-stop type feeling.
“It will be very much like starting over,” Forrester said.
The TSSAA announced on Monday its Board of Control & Legislative Council planned to meet via conference call on Tuesday and Wednesday with the suspended state basketball tournaments and the spring sports situation among the topics on the agenda.
A few teams across the state played games on Monday – Alcoa earned a 10-8 softball win over William Blount in one such contest – but athletes and coaches at Tennessee High, Sullivan Central and Sullivan East remain in a holding pattern.
“I’m not sure what else to say,” Forrester said. “I don’t think anyone quite knows how to deal with this situation. My hope is that in a few weeks this virus will be under control and we get back to normal life. Our girls work very hard and I look forward to seeing them back on the field, but I know that safety is everyone’s first priority, so we’ll just wait and see and hope for the best.”
