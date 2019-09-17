Haliegh Snodgrass (12 kills, 11 digs) and Chloe Bordwine (23 digs, 10 kills) got it done offensively and defensively as Northwood notched a 25-18, 19-25, 25-17, 29-27 non-district volleyball victory over Honaker on Tuesday night.
Lexie Crusenberry added 11 kills.
Richlands 3, Twin Valley 0
Mackenzie Osborne has impeccable control as a pitcher on the softball field.
She can also put the ball where she wants it on the volleyball court.
Osborne served 10 aces as Richlands rolled to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 triumph over Twin Valley.
Victoria Blankenship (seven kills, six aces), Carson Richardson (13 assists, 11 digs, two aces), Katlynn Baldwin (16 digs) and Lauren Earls (10 assists, five kills) also helped the Blue Tornado improve to 5-0.
Chilhowie 3, Castlewood 1
Mary Beth Boardwine had 12 kills and Caitlin Pierce added 17 kills, eight kills and three aces for the Warriors in a 13-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-17 win over the Blue Devils.
Chilhowie (4-7) also received contributions from Kaitlyn Hopkins (seven kills, seven digs, three aces) and Lindsey Walker (nine digs, three aces).
Castlewood was paced by Anneliese White with three kills and one ace.
Galax 3, Rural Retreat 0
Kendall Sturgill’s 20 assist, five-ace, five-dig stat line highlighted Galax’s 25-17, 25-18, 27-25 victory over Rural Retreat.
The trio of Alyssa Irvin (15 assists, three digs), Abby Musser (19 kills, eight digs) and Alexis Ryan (eight kills, six digs) were the stat leaders for Rural Retreat.
Grundy 3, River View (W.Va.) 0
Jessi Looney stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 11 digs, nine kills, three aces and two blocks as Grundy rolled to a 25-15, 25-17, 26-24 victory
Kennedi Plymal (seven kills, six aces) and Emma Deel (eight kills) also played well.
Holston 3, Council 0
Jordan Lowe slammed down 10 kills in Holston’s 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 hammering of the Council Cobras.
Abbey Conde’s 25 assists and Zoe Eldreth’s eight aces contributed to the victory as well.
Wise County Central 3, Ridgeview 0
Caitlin Glover’s 26 assists led the way for Wise County Central in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 Mountain 7 District triumph over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.
Hannah McAmis (22 digs), Rylee Duncan (11 digs), Olivia Sanders (nine kills) and Gabby Hall (eight kills) also played well as part of a balanced attack.
Sullivan Central 3, Johnson County 0
Elaina Vaughan slammed down 11 kills as Sullivan Central cruised to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-6 win over Johnson County.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High 7, David Crockett 3
Mya Howren had herself a night, scoring five goals in leading Tennessee High to a triumph over David Crockett.
Sophie Arnold and Emma Arnold also found the back of the net for the Vikings.
LATE MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Wise County Central 3, Rye Cove 0
Olivia Sanders slammed down 11 kills in Wise County Central’s 25-17, 27-25, 25-11 win.
