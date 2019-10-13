The 2018 high school golf season featured a Southwest Virginia success story as George Wythe, Union and Abingdon all won VHSL state championships.
Will the area get another title trifecta in 2019?
The Class 2 tournament is today at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford, while the Class 1 tourney will be held at the same venue on Tuesday. The Class 3 event is set for Tuesday at Williamsburg National Golf Course.
George Wythe is the class of Class 1 as the Maroons go for their second consecutive state championship and fourth crown in five years.
Abingdon is aiming for a three-peat in Class 3 and the Falcons can win their fourth title in five years as well.
Virginia High and Graham will carry the local hopes in the Class 2 tourney.
The following is a brief look at each state tournament field:
Class 1
George Wythe is the prohibitive favorite to take the team title as the Maroons won the Mountain Empire District tournament by 55 strokes and prevailed in the Region 1C tourney by 74 shots.
“What impresses me most about this group is they like to see everybody play their best,” said GW coach Johnny Beamer. “During the season they would encourage each other to play hard.”
Freshman Benson Blevins is the only golfer without VHSL state tournament experience as senior Channing Blevins, junior Peyton Coe, senior Grant Rosenbaum, junior Daniel Goode and senior Avery Mabe have competed in the event in the past.
Channing Blevins is the defending state champion as he won medalist honors last year at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. Lancaster’s Colby Sullivan and Central Lunenburg’s Cole Williams figure to be in contention for individual gold.
“I feel more confident coming into the tournament this year,” Blevins said. “The River Course really tests your golf game and is a great place to host the state championship. It is one of my favorite courses I have played.”
Region 1D champion Holston is in the state tournament for the third straight year. The Cavaliers won the 2013 state title.
Class 2
With a solid lineup led by Gavin Austin – who earned all-state honors a year ago – the Bearcats won the Region 2D tournament.
Caleb Leonard, Jackson Looney, John Clifton, John David Moser and Tyler Stanley will join Austin on the course today.
“We feel pretty good about ourselves and everything,” said VHS coach Carlos Lee. “We played real well in the region and we hope to carry that over into the state tournament. We hope we can win the thing. Our team’s played real well this year. We’ve had times where some of them didn’t play as well as they could, but others stepped up in their place.”
Class 3
Sophomores Will Watson and Katie Hall are the only Abingdon players in the lineup that competed in last year’s state tournament. Watson earned medalist honors at the Region 3D tournament as the Falcons finished as runner-up to Lord Botetourt in the team standings.
“We feel no pressure headed into the state tournament,” said AHS coach Jason Delp. “We feel like we will be one of the teams to beat. … We’ve had a great week of practice and I’m sure our team will leave it all out there on the course Tuesday.”
Abingdon will be playing on the same course it won the title on last season.
“Williamsburg National is a good championship course,” Delp said. “There a few quirky holes we’ll need to prepare for. The Bermuda [grass] rough can also get very thick. If we keep our nerves in check and continue to understand how good par is, we’ll be just fine.”
