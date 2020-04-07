carter

Abingdon’s Peyton Carter averaged 21.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during the 2019-2020 season.

Abingdon girls basketball standout Peyton Carter has been selected as a Class 3 Virginia High School League first team honoree.

Carter, a senior, who is Abingdon’s all-time leading scorer, led the Falcons to a 23-5 record and a berth in the Class 3 state quarterfinals during the 2019-20 season.

A Tennessee Tech signee, Carter led the Falcons with 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.0 steals. She was the Mountain 7 District Class 3 Player of the Year and a Region 3D first team honoree.

Stephanie Ouderkirk of Spotswood earned Class 3 player of the year honors. Coach of the year when to Renee Favaro of Lord Botetourt.

Cave Spring swept the Class 3 boys honors, with Jalen Buster taking player of year and Jacob Gruse chosen as coach of the year.

