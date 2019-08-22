Sullivan East at Johnson County
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Johnson County 14, Sullivan East 0 (Aug. 16, 2018, in Bluff City)
These clubs have opened the season five straight years, with the Longhorns winning three of the four…Sullivan East defeated Johnson County 34-7 in 2016, but didn’t score in the other three decisions, falling by a combined 69-0 in those games, including last year’s 14-0 slugfest…
…Dylan White returns at quarterback, while Mason Hayworth has been moved from receiver to tailback in hopes of using his blazing speed…Sullivan East finished 1-9 last year, while Johnson County started 1-1 and didn’t lose again until the opening round of the playoffs, finishing with a 9-2 mark…Cameron Tolbert is a hard hitter for the Patriots, while the Longhorns are paced on defense by Curtis Lowe…The Longhorns have won 20 games over the last two seasons…Expect the ‘Horns to start strong again.
Prediction: Johnson County 23, Sullivan East 6
Sullivan North at Sullivan Central
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Sullivan North 30, Sullivan Central 20 (August 16, 2018, in Kingsport).
This is the fifth straight season these clubs have started against each other, with the Raiders winning all of them…Two of the five have decided by 10 points, including last year’s setback for the Cougars at Bernie Webb Field…Sullivan Central is looking to build on last year’s one-win season, which snapped a 36-game losing skid…The Cougars were close early last year, falling by 10, 3, 8 and 8 in their first four games…The Raiders were 5-6 last season, losing their last five games of the year, including a playoff game…Expect the Cougars to throw the ball with junior signal-caller Will Nottingham, while Joey Byrd can scoot at running back…This is the first of three straight road games for the Raiders…If history is any indication, Sullivan North should win this meeting between county rivals.
Prediction: Sullivan North 32, Sullivan Central 23.
Tennessee High at Dobyns-Bennett
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Dobyns-Bennett 47, Tennessee High 0 (Aug. 18, 2016, in Kingsport)
These clubs have met five times since 1999, with the Indians winning the last four, including the last meeting in 2016…Tennessee High finished 8-4 in 2018, advancing to the second round of the playoffs, while the Indians were 4-6, missing the postseason for the first time this century…Both teams have experience on defense, while the Vikings appear to have the advantage in terms of games played on offense…Tennessee High expects to be faster than they have been in the past, while the Jet Harris-led Indians return their top eight tacklers on defense…ETSU commit Nolan Wishon provides strength and size on both sides of the ball for the Vikings…The Indians are replacing nearly all of its offensive production from last season…Don’t be surprised if this one turns into a defensive struggle. It could be decided late.
Prediction: Tennessee High 20, Dobyns-Bennett 18.