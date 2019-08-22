SULLIVAN EAST
Coach: Mike Locke (ninth season)
Classification: 4A, Northeastern Conference
2018 record: 1-9 (0-6 in Northeastern)
Key returners: Lake Mullins, Sr., WR/S; Blake Scher, Sr., WR/CB; Mason Hayworth, RB/DB, Sr., Dylan White, Sr., QB/LB; Jett Jones, OL/DL, Sr.; Cameron Tolbert, OL/LB, Sr; Jacob Wise, OL/DL, Jr. Key losses: Dayne Davis, OL/DL; Tanner Leffew, RB/LB; Clayton Rose, OL/DL; Gabe Voorhees, OL/DL.
Outlook: Sullivan East takes the football season in one-week increments. The Patriots, who have followed up three straight playoff appearances with five wins over the last two seasons, won’t be as big as they were last year, but do return an experienced quarterback in Dylan White and more speed than they have had in recent seasons.
Coach’s Quote: “We have got a good group of kids. Since the offseason we have been working hard trying to get stronger and faster and doing all the things we are asking them to do. We have been trying to work on more than just football with those young men and developing what we want here, young men built for other. That is what we are trying to do.”
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
Coach: Chris Steger (fourth season)
Classification: 4A, Northeastern Conference
2018 record: 1-9 (1-5 in Northeastern)
Key returners: Joey Byrd, Sr., RB/DB; Nick Harrison, Jr., RB/LB; Preston Staubus, Sr., WR/DB; Jacob Fields, Sr., BB/DL; Will Nottingham, Jr., QB; Austin Bibee, Sr., TE/DE; Alex Booher, Sr., C/DL. Key losses: Jackson Harrison, QB; Will Horton, OL/DL; Gavin Rupe, OL/DL; Jeremiah O’Quinn, LB.
Outlook: Enough talk about the losing streak, which ended at 36 games last season. Now the Cougars want more wins. They have a combined 26 seniors and juniors on the roster, which gives Sullivan Central a foundation to build for the future. The climb up will take time, but there are some youngsters on the way up who have had success at the middle school level.
Coach’s Quote: “These kids, when they are putting their time in, they are investing their time. Obviously some of those tight games would have to break the other way for us this year. This team is a lot better, but everybody else is playing football, practicing out here in the heat and getting better.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
Coach: Mike Mays (seventh season)
Classification: 5A, Mountain Lakes Conference
2018 record: 8-4 (4-2 in Mountain Lakes)
Key returners: Cole McBrayer, QB/DB, Sr.; Connor Bailey, RB/LB, Jr.; Jaden Keller, WR/DB, Jr.; Kelvin Coleman, RB/DB, Sr.; Jordan Thompson, OL/DL, Sr.; Bryce Snyder, RB/LB, Jr; Nolan Wishon, TE/DE; Sr. Key losses: Cade Mitchell, WR/DB; Ryan Gibson, OL/LB; Isaiah Smith, RB/DB; Hunter Holt, WR/DB.
Outlook: Speed is in abundance for Tennessee High, which will try to get the football to their athletes and let them make plays. The Vikings won’t be as big, but will be more athletic on the interior lines, although 6-foot-6 Nolan Wishon brings a little of both. The ETSU commit is a big target at tight end and on the defensive front.
Coach’s Quote: “We are not big up front, but we are a lot more athletic up front. We can do a lot more things…We are not going to be that team that smashes up the middle like we have been. We were fortunate enough to get on some people last year and be able to hold onto the football. It will be a lot more outside stuff this year.”