Joey Dales received an invitation from Graham head football coach Tony Palmer three years ago. His life hasn’t been the same since.
“I grew up as a big soccer kid and never played football, but Coach Palmer asked me to give the sport a try. I’m glad he did,” Dales said.
Dales not only adjusted to his new sport, he has excelled as a kicker and receiver.
After helping the G-Men win the Class 2 state title last year, Dales has scored over 100 total points this season while collecting over 1,000 yards receiving.
Graham’s two-way senior standout figures to play a vital role again today when the G-Men (11-2) travel to Appomattox (11-2) in the Class 2 state semifinals.
“When Coach Palmer found out that I could catch the ball a little bit, he put me at receiver,” Dales said. “Soccer and football are different, but I focus on football now and love it.”
At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Dales is able to use his size and athletic ability to frustrate defensive backs. He scored eight touchdowns in regular season play this year, including six touchdown receptions.
Dales credits senior quarterback Devin Lester for providing the spark in the balanced offensive attack for the G-Men.
“Devin and I have played catch since we were around age six,” Dales said.
With Class 2 player of the year Cam Allen working at quarterback last season, Lester earned first-team all-state honors at receiver after compiling 1,887 total yards with 26 scores. Allen generated 61 total touchdowns in 2018, a mark that ranks third in Virginia High School League history.
“Cam was a great player, and Devin has been amazing,” Dales said. “Devin grew up playing quarterback and it shows. He can run, throw and lead the team. We definitely have a connection on passes.”
The G-Men posted a 14-1 record last season en route to the fourth state title in school history. Dales said the energy from that playoff run carried over into summer workouts, fall practices and autumn games.
“Last year’s team was so good,” Dales said. “We’ve tried to match that intensity and build on what that group of players established.”
So what is the primary weapon for the 2019 edition of the G-Men?
“Chemistry,” Dales said. “It would be hard to find any team with a stronger bond. We’ve grown up together, worked together and competed together. At this point, we’re like brothers.”
While Dales grew up chasing big goals in soccer, he does have football in his family.
Joe Dales, Joey’s father, divided his time between guard, tackle and kicker while playing for now-defunct Garden High School in Buchanan County.
The final prep game for Joe Dales came in a playoff loss to Powell Valley at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.
Joey Dales gained a measure of revenge on Nov. 22 when Graham downed Union, 48-7 in a Region 2D semifinal matchup at Bullitt Park.
“Dad is now our team doctor in football and it’s awesome having him on the sidelines during games,” Dales said.
Zach Dales, Joey’s younger brother, is the starting safety for the G-Men.
“We’ve all been having a blast this season,” Joey Dales. “We listen to music and get hyped before games, and then we just come out and grind. It’s great to be back at this point in the playoffs again and we want to keep going.”
Dales, who has given up soccer to hone his football skills, recently went on a visit to FCS national championship contender James Madison University where he watched the Dukes in action and toured the locker room.
“I’d love to play college football anywhere,” Dales said. “I’m hoping to go in as a kicker and try to play some at receiver, maybe on the scout team. I love catching the ball, and I just love the game.”
