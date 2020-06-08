ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Dylan Bartley hadn’t stepped to the plate and faced live pitching in a game situation since March 12, but proceeded to pound out two hits and collect three RBIs on Monday.
Garett Bowman was pitching on three months rest and yielded just one run in crafting four solid innings of work.
Bartley’s batting paced the Patriots from Bluff City, Tennessee, while Bowman’s pitching was the highlight for the Express from Bristol, Virginia, as the teams battled to a 5-5 draw in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League opener for both teams at Joe O’Brien Field.
A two-hour time limit left the game knotted up after six innings, but that couldn’t put a damper on the day for players on either side.
Bowman’s senior season at John Battle High School was over before it began due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A few practices and scrimmages against Grayson County and Fort Chiswell were the only highlights during the 2020 season for Bowman and his teammates.
Bartley’s sophomore season on the diamond at Sullivan East High School was comprised of just three games when the pandemic halted sports at all levels.
That is why the two standouts are relishing every opportunity in the inaugural season of the ETHSBL.
“It was a good day to get back on the field with the boys,” Bowman said. “Getting back to the bonding and the brotherhood that we missed out on was the best part.”
A Milligan College signee who had contributed for the John Battle Trojans since his ninth-grade year, Bowman had to shake off some rust. The left-hander’s final line included six strikeouts, five walks and four hits allowed.
“I’ve just been training. I’m not really throwing [bullpen sessions], but working on velocity-based stuff,” Bowman said. “It felt really good be back on the field again. The [cancellations due to the pandemic] was awful, but I took it as an opportunity to train and get better and used it as a productive time.”
Bartley was productive at the plate and wasted little time getting started, hitting a two-out RBI triple to center field in the top of the first inning on a 0-1 offering from Bowman.
“I was just thinking about mechanics and just hitting the ball square,” Bartley said. “It worked out for me.”
Bartley also connected for a two-run double off Express reliever Jon Alan Richardson to spark a four-run fifth inning.
One of the top prep basketball players in the area, having averaged 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game during the 2019-20 season at East, Bartley can swing a baseball bat too.
“I like baseball a lot,” Bartley said. “I love playing the game.”
After a couple of months of inactivity, Bartley has been busy lately.
Sullivan East athletes began offseason workouts on June 1 with social distancing guidelines being enforced.
“I have a lot to do now,” Bartley said.
Alex Hawk, Lucas Eaton and Seth Chafin teamed up to pitch a one-hitter for the Patriots, combining for 12 strikeouts, six walks and two hit batsmen. Meanwhile, Luke Hale added two hits at the plate.
The lone hit for the Express was a RBI single off the bat of Dylan Cunningham in the third inning. Zane Poe and Bryson Almany each scored two runs for the Virginia squad, while Almany also played well defensively at catcher.
The Express beat the Wahoos from Rogersville, Tennessee, by an 8-1 score in Monday night’s second game, which was played at Johnson City’s Cardinal Park.
The Patriots play the Braves (consisting of players from University High) today at 5 p.m. in Johnson City, while the Vikings from the Tennessee side of Bristol play The Boro (consisting of players from David Crockett High School) at 5 p.m. in Elizabethton. The Braves beat the Redwings (a squad featuring Providence Academy players) by an 8-5 count on Monday.
After a three-month layoff there is still work to be done and some flaws to correct for each of the squads in the 16-team league, which runs through July 29.
“We’re a little late on our swings,” Bowman said. “But we’ll figure it out though.”
Patriots 100 040—5 6 1
Express 201 110—5 1 2
Hawk, Eaton (4), Chafin (6) and Dillard, Beach (4), Dillard (6). Bowman, Richardson (5), Mayo (5) and Almany. HR – none.
