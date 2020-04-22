Roanoke College men’s basketball recruit Elijah Hayes won’t need any directions to his new Cregger Center home.
It’s where Hayes played his final game for Wise County Central High School in a 58-52 overtime loss to Radford in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals.
Hayes, a 6-foot-4 guard, is part of a four-man Roanoke recruiting class that includes 5-10 Trent Dawson from Loudoun Valley, 6-6 Justin Kuthan from Denver, North Carolina, and 6-3 Brady Whilden from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh.
“We didn’t feel like we had a lot to fill,” said Roanoke coach Clay Nunley, who had a 19-man roster in 2019-20, when the Maroons finished 17-10.
“We just wanted to have a little bit of variety in our class. Each of the four guys seems to bring some unique skills sets.”
He sees Dawson as a ball-handler and passer. Whilden is a physical big guard who can shoot. Hayes is a versatile player who’s the all-time assist leader at his high school, and Kuthan was a district player of the year who was invited to play in a state all-star game.
“[Kuthan is] a tremendous scorer,” Nunley said. “That’s the part of his game that would translate to most of the colleges. He’s got a knack for scoring the basketball and can do it in a lot of different ways.”
Nunley expects some attrition but it’s still early to gauge that.
“We were a team that was really balanced,” he said. “We didn’t have one dominant player, per se, that we had the previous couple years with [Josh] Freund. We were a team that was young in a lot of areas, with four or five new guys in our rotation.
“Of the four teams I’ve had at Roanoke, I felt this was the most close-knit. I think we’ve had some good recruiting classes. This wasn’t as big, numbers wise, but I feel all four will become good players.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.