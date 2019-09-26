At long last, the Southwest Virginia Bowl has returned.
Well, sort of.
Just call it Version 2.0.
The Bluefield College Rams host the Emory & Henry Wasps on Saturday at 6 p.m. in a matchup between regional rivals and while nobody has been able to think of a cool name for the college football contest yet (we’ll stick to the Southwest Virginia Bowl for now, but are open to suggestions), there is no doubt that it’s something needed in this area.
There will likely be a sizeable crowd at expansive Mitchell Stadium for Saturday’s showdown and there should be.
Look at it from the point of view of casual folks who don’t follow small-college football regularly, but wouldn’t mind checking out a game.
What do you think would prompt them to hop in the car and go watch?
Bluefield tangling with the likes of Ave Maria and St. Andrews or a chance to see the Rams go at it with the NCAA Division III institution with several local players in the lineup from less than 90 miles down the road?
Would you rather see Emory & Henry face North Carolina Wesleyan and the University of Rochester (the Wasps made that trip to New York in 2018) or a NAIA program coached by an alum located about the distance of a Hunter Taylor-to-Derrick Yates touchdown pass away?
It’s a no-brainer.
“Southwest Virginia fans love their football and anytime you can get two local teams together it’s a good thing,” said Bluefield coach Dewey Lusk. “Emory’s got a great tradition and we’re trying to build a tradition. I think it’s going to be really good for both institutions and Southwest Virginia. I’m so glad we are getting to play this game and it should be a lot of fun for the players and the fans.”
To add even more incentive, both teams are also looking for their first win: Bluefield is 0-4 and Emory & Henry has a 0-2 mark.
“Somebody’s gonna get a win this weekend,” Lusk said. “I hope it’s the guys in blue from Bluefield. ... They are kind of like us. They had a chance to beat Randolph-Macon last week and let that get away [in a 20-17 loss]. We had a chance to beat Ave Maria, down 16-13 in the fourth and had a couple of mistakes and the next thing you know we are down 30-13.”
Lusk knows what these types of games can mean as he took part in four Southwest Virginia Bowls in their earlier reiteration, which pitted E&H against Clinch Valley College (before it became the University of Virginia’s College at Wise).
The attendance for the four classics: 7,546, 9,000, 8,250 and 8,263.
He was the offensive coordinator at his alma mater when the Wasps stung CVC in 1994 and 1995 by scores of 35-31 and 29-20.
Lusk had a new job at UVa-Wise as the offensive coordinator in 2010 when Emory & Henry posted a 20-10 triumph over his Highland Cavaliers.
He had become the head coach at UVa-Wise the following season and orchestrated a wild 33-30 win over the Wasps as Marcus Bratton’s lateral to Josh Bratton on a punt return resulted in a touchdown as time expired.
UVa-Wise fans stormed the field.
Most E&H supporters said a roughing the punter penalty should have been called and wiped out the return.
They debated it for weeks on social media.
The clip ran on major networks and websites, even being named the 2011 GEICO College Football Play of the Year on a CBS special.
The schools insisted they weren’t rivals, but it had all the makings of a rivalry.
Then, the series ended.
Some Emory & Henry traditionalists have voiced their opinion that the Wasps should stick to playing only other Division III schools and a loss to a NAIA program could hurt their chances at a postseason bid.
Well, E&H hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2000 and to get there now they pretty much have to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The ODAC hasn’t sent more than one team to the national playoffs since 2010.
Keep in mind E&H has fared well when it has stepped out of the world of non-scholarship NCAA Division III competition.
Who can forget Kevin Saxton capping a clutch game-winning drive with a touchdown pass to Tyree Ward with 55 seconds remaining to seal E&H’s 27-24 win at East Tennessee State in 2015?
The same ETSU squad that was in the FCS playoffs last year with many of those same players who were freshmen playing against the Wasps.
The Wasps also beat CVC/UVa-Wise three of the four times they played.
“Our kids look forward to playing a school that gives scholarships,” said E&H coach Curt Newsome. “Even though we’ve got guys that could be on scholarship at places, they hear that all the time. They have a lot of reasons to look forward to playing Bluefield.”
It’s also a rare occasion in which Emory & Henry gets to play under the lights.
“I have only played a few night games during my time at E&H, but I like them because the atmosphere is a little different,” said senior wide receiver Derrick Yates, an Abingdon High School graduate. “There is more anticipation in the air. It almost feels like you’re back in high school. … This matchup gets everyone a little more amped up because it’s a battle of Southwest Virginia. Both colleges are well known in the area and you want to be the college that comes out of this matchup with bragging rights.”
For Bluefield – which announced the reinstatement of its gridiron program in 2010 after last playing in 1941 – it could signal the start of a much-needed rivalry.
The Rams played UVa-Wise in 2012 and scrimmaged E&H the past two years.
The University of Pikeville in Kentucky is the only real Mid-South Conference foe for the Rams in terms of geography.
See, there’s nothing but positives that can really come out of a game like this.
Players. Coaches. Programs. Spectators.
It’s probably a given that E&H and UVa-Wise will never meet again on the gridiron as the Highland Cavaliers have since joined the NCAA Division II ranks.
“Virginia-Wise has the full allotment of 36 scholarships now, and that wasn’t the case when Emory played them before,” Newsome told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Allen Gregory last November.
So, the next best thing is Saturday’s Southwest Virginia Bowl reboot which as of now is just a one-year deal.
Bluefield vs. Emory & Henry.
Emory & Henry vs. Bluefield.
“Hopefully, it’s something we can do on a regular basis,” Newsome said.
Let’s certainly hope so.
