RICHMOND, Va. – It was the third time Kelly Smith Houseright had spent a few minutes after the final game of a long and grueling season sitting behind a table at the front of the Terry Sisisky Media Room at the Siegel Center.
Facing the television cameras and answering questions from the half-dozen or so media members in attendance, she had somberly gone through this routine before.
She sat in the same spot in 2012 after a 50-47 setback to George Mason in the state championship game, remarking then, “There’s not one bone in my body disappointed in what these kids have done.”
Two years later, she put things in perspective after her Blue Devils dropped a 47-38 decision to rival Wise County Central in the finals, “It’s just one of those things it’s not going to define my kids,” she said at the time. “They’ve had a great year. ... To me they’re winners and I still love ‘em and appreciate ‘em.”
She occupied the same position on Thursday afternoon, but this time it was different.
Sarah Thompson and Macey Mullins were seated to her right, while senior Kendal Quillen was beside her on the left.
Instead of being upset and having that empty feeling, it was utter euphoria for the coach.
Instead of her players wearing tear-stained jerseys, they were sporting huge grins.
The state title that Houseright had been chasing for years was finally hers after the Blue Devils got the best of Luray, 64-54, on Thursday in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball finals.
She was the star player at Rye Cove High School and headlined a run to the 1994 VHSL Group A state semifinals for the Eagles, but they were unable to win it all.
She scored 1,651 points during an accolade-filled career at Emory & Henry College, but an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title eluded her.
Her teams at Gate City had come tantalizingly close to a state title during her decade-plus at the helm of the Blue Devils.
She never lost the fire in her pursuit of the ultimate prize and finally navigated the way to the top.
“It’s one of those things – don’t let your highs be too high and your lows too low,” Houseright said. “I don’t remember who told me that, probably many people. That’s really helped me to not get too wrapped up in things. But right now it’s overwhelming.”
This Gate City team had a toughness that was made through a difficult schedule, meaning every victory had to be earned. That 20-11 record of the Blue Devils belied a team that was rugged, resilient and ready for any challenge.
Versatile junior Sarah Thompson was the star, but it seemed every player stepped up during state tourney time. Nine different players scored in the title game and Houseright’s adjustments at halftime were key as the Blue Devils outscored Luray, 16-6, in the third quarter.
“These are great kids, special kids,” Houseright said. “They feel like my kids.”
That feeling is reciprocated
“It feels great to get this for Coach Houseright,” Thompson said. “She has put so much into coaching and is very deserving of this. She has always been there for me and I’m sure she has been the same way with all the girls she has coached.”
Those same girls weren’t far from Houseright’s mind after her biggest win.
“This is for all the other groups that came through here and came up short,” Houseright said. “We have those kids still come back and practice with us and they are still invested in the program. They know they laid the foundation.”
Thompson recalled a phrase her coach has used often with the team throughout the season.
“She said to believe in each other and trust the process,” Thompson said.
For Kelly Smith Houseright, the process of getting that state title featured some hard times and gut-wrenching losses, but she kept the faith and was finally able to tote that state championship trophy back to Scott County.
“God’s good and he’s worked out so many things,” Houseright said.
