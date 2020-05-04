The Hall of Fame career of Don Shula could’ve included a stop at Emory & Henry College.
The Wasps recruited Shula out of Harvey High School in Painesville, Ohio, the legend has it as Emory & Henry was one of the only schools to extend him an offer to continue his career on the gridiron.
A 1997 story by John Steadman in the Baltimore Sun stated that paying for room, meals, books and indoctrination fees like he’d have to do at E&H was just too expensive for Shula and instead he got a better financial deal from nearby John Carroll University.
Shula’s high school coach, Clarence Mackey, had played at E&H and is in the school’s athletic hall of fame.
Clarence Mackey’s brother, Paul, also starred at Emory & Henry and coached the Tennessee High Vikings during the 1941 and 1942 seasons.
Shula died on Monday at the age of 90.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.