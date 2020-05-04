The Hall of Fame career of Don Shula could’ve included a stop at Emory & Henry College.

The Wasps recruited Shula out of Harvey High School in Painesville, Ohio, the legend has it as Emory & Henry was one of the only schools to extend him an offer to continue his career on the gridiron.

A 1997 story by John Steadman in the Baltimore Sun stated that paying for room, meals, books and indoctrination fees like he’d have to do at E&H was just too expensive for Shula and instead he got a better financial deal from nearby John Carroll University.

Shula’s high school coach, Clarence Mackey, had played at E&H and is in the school’s athletic hall of fame.

Clarence Mackey’s brother, Paul, also starred at Emory & Henry and coached the Tennessee High Vikings during the 1941 and 1942 seasons.

Shula died on Monday at the age of 90.

