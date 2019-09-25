Grundy High School senior Chris St. Clair was a little uncertain of how his team’s new freshman running back would fare in 2019.
It took two plays in a season-opening triumph over Twin Valley on Aug. 30 for the offensive lineman to realize that Ian Scammell was going to be just fine.
The first moment that instilled confidence in St. Clair came when Scammell showcased his speed.
“I was blocking for him down the sideline and actually got to see him turn on his jets and see how fast he really was,” St. Clair said.
More assurances occurred when Scammell confirmed his toughness by toting the pigskin between the tackles.
“His lead runs up the middle impressed me considering his size,” St. Clair said.
Scammell hasn’t slowed down yet and the nifty ninth-grader has already racked up 809 yards on the ground for the Golden Wave (4-0) entering Friday night’s Black Diamond District showdown against the Honaker Tigers (2-1), the league’s favorite in the preseason coaches poll.
The unassuming 5-foot-9, 170-pound Scammell is taking his immediate impact in stride.
“The team’s doing good and I love it,” Scammell said. “I’m just hitting the holes and following my blockers, making cuts. [Fellow running back] Sage [Keen] is doing a good job as a lead blocker. We’re all pretty pumped to be 4-and-0.”
That’s about the extent of the comments you will get out of Scammell when questioning him about his achievements.
“Ian is really kind of quiet and doesn’t say a lot,” said Grundy tight end/defensive end Peyton McComas. “I think that’s why it’s so fun to block for him and see his success. He just lets his success do the talking.”
Scammell is the latest product of an apparent Grundy assembly line of running backs.
Jacob McNutt graduated in 2018 with 4,245 career rushing yards.
Gabe Fiser graduated in 2019 with 4,602 rushing yards of his own.
Scammell’s cousin, David Scammell, was a star running back at Grundy in the mid-1990s.
“I knew I had some big shoes to fill,” Ian Scammell said. “I had a little nerves at the start of the season.”
Scammell brings his own style to the gridiron.
“We’ve been blessed,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal said. “We had a kid with McNutt’s ability and then Gabe had the ability and was kind of a different runner. If you take Ian, he has a little bit of Gabe and a little bit of McNutt and puts it together.”
Like McNutt and Fiser, Scammell is also a skilled wrestler and on the gridiron there’s another trait he has in common with his predecessors.
“He can score anytime he gets the ball,” McComas said.
Plymal could see during preseason preparation that Scammell was ready to make the transition to the varsity level.
“He’s just so mature in his size and his weight room ability,” the coach said. “He had a great summer and when you have a great summer in the weight room, it’s a big help. He had a good year on the junior varsity [in 2018] and we’ve had to lean on him a little bit.”
Others have now taken notice, including the dean of head coaches in far Southwest Virginia who will be on the opposite sideline come Friday night.
“Scammell is a quick running back with good vision and runs hard,” Honaker boss Doug Hubbard said.
Scammell’s Sudden Impact
The following is a look at how Grundy freshman running back Ian Scammell has fared in the first four games of his high school career:
vs. Twin Valley: 14 carries, 176 yards
vs. River View (W.Va.): 33 carries, 292 yards
vs. Lebanon: 19 carries, 153 yards
vs. East Ridge (Ky.): 30 carries, 188 yards
