ABINGDON, Va. – Grace Addison set a baseline goal entering her freshman season on the Abingdon golf team.
“I just wanted to help the team as much as possible,” Addison said.
Addison mastered her nerves and adjusted to difficult conditions in Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District tournament at Glenrochie Country Club.
Not only did Addison earn medalist honors with a 75, she guided the Falcons to the team title.
“I didn’t expect this,” Addison said. “We’ve got some really good players, so I’m proud that I was able to put up a good score for my teammates.”
Abingdon has won three of the past four Class 3 state titles, including two in a row. But there is a new challenge for veteran AHS coach Jason Delp this season.
“We graduated a bunch of seniors, so we basically had to start over,” Delp said.
Delp’s new-look squad passed the test on their home course Tuesday with a rotation of one freshman, three sophomores and two seniors.
The Falcons posted a score of 326, with Gate City (369) finishing a distant second. Sophomore Will Watson posted the second-best number for AHS with an 80 while senior Will Austin followed at 81.
All golfers in far Southwest Virginia know about the fast greens of Glenrochie. The other wild card Tuesday were brutal pin placements that remained from the weekend member-member tournament.
Jack England of Wise County Central knows the story. The sophomore, who also qualified for regional competition last year, was the only other player to stay within striking distance of Addison with his 78.
“The pins were definitely in some tough spots and the greens were pretty quick, but I feel like that I had a pretty good day overall and I was happy with it,” said England, whose brother Nick played golf at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The mood for Jack England improved when he bettered his score by four strokes on the back nine.
“I wanted to get at least a top-five finish,” England said. “I had played with (Addison) and (Watson) before, so I knew they were good.”
Addison is not the average freshman. She has worked with teaching pro Jerrod Funk for several years and has competed in three different tours over the past two years.
“I try work on my game every day for at least two hours, with clinics and drills after our regular high school practice,” Addison said.
So what kind of strategy did Addison employ Tuesday?
“I’m not very good at putting, but my strong suit is my wedge game,” Addison said. “I just wanted to stay below the hole and try to make as many two-putts as I could instead of going for birdies.”
The tournament proving ground for Addison has featured an event at the famed Walker Course at Clemson University. She drew off that experience Tuesday.
“Playing on tough courses helps me to handle pressure,” Addison said. “I was nervous on the first tee this morning. After that, it was a matter of sticking to my routine and realizing that nerves are normal.”
Delp was not surprised at the performance of his freshman prodigy.
“Some golfers thrive under pressure and Grace falls into that category,” Delp said. “She has put in the work to reach this point.”
Delp has high standards. On Monday, he had his players practice in the rain.
“I told the players after that practice that we’re going to do things that other teams aren’t going to do,” Delp said. “I liken our approach to the Alabama football team. They are not content with just reaching the national title game. They want to win it.
“That’s where our program is now and we want it to keep there, but we have to play better next week.”
Watson and sophomore Katie Hall, who both compete on regional tours, were the only two returnees from last year’s Abingdon squad. Just after Tuesday’s event, Watson left for Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to compete in a qualifier for the National Four-Ball tournament.
Abingdon will host the Class 3D regional team tournament on Oct. 1 at the Golf Club of Bristol. The Falcons will be the No. 2 seed behind Lord Botetourt, which shot a 309 to win Monday’s Blue Ridge District tourney.
Delp explained why AHS will be unable to compete at Glenrochie next week.
“A rule came into effect a couple years ago where regions were only able to send one team to the state tournament, so it was deemed an unfair advantage to play on your home course,” Delp said. “But since regions now are able to send two teams to state, I feel like that rule probably needs to change.”
Gate City and Lee High (391) earned tickets into next Region 2D event on Oct. 1 at Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville.
Moments after completing her landmark victory Tuesday, Addison planned to stick to her routine.
“We’re going to get some ice cream as a team, then I’m going to have another golf clinic,” Addison said. “I’m always trying to get better.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
