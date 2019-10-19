EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry’s Derrick Yates ranks among the all-time leading receivers in ODAC history, but the 6-foot-6 senior may never be able to top the magic trick executed by his little brother.
As time expired in a wild contest against nemesis Washington & Lee late Saturday afternoon, 6-2 junior receiver Max Yates soared above a group of defenders and snatched a desperation pass from quarterback Hunter Taylor at the 1-yard line.
With over 6,000 fans screaming, Yates pushed himself into the end zone to give the Wasps a 48-42 victory on homecoming at Fred Selfe Stadium.
“That was probably the wildest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Max Yates said. “First off, it was a great pass. I was able to get both hands on it and go in for the score. That’s fun.”
There were several interesting elements behind the heroics of Yates.
There was the message Yates heard from E&H sophomore receiver Jeff Wallace, who played with Max and Derrick at Abingdon High School.
“Just before the end of the game, Jeff said he was going to pray for me to get the touchdown,” Yates said. “Sure enough, it happened.”
Max Yates also relayed some advice to Taylor seconds before the SportsCenter-worthy final sequence.
“I told Hunter not to throw the ball out of the end zone,” Yates said. “It was a Hail Mary that was probably intended for Derrick. Luckily, I was able to jump and come down with the ball.”
This tale of inspiration began with 35 seconds left in the final quarter and the game tied at 42-42.
Following a punt, the Wasps started the decisive drive at their own 20-yard line.
E&H advanced to the W&L 39-yard line thanks to a 17-yard scramble by Taylor, a 13-yard completion to Derrick Yates and a 15-yard personal foul penalty on a W&L linebacker.
“We felt like we needed to get to the 33 to kick a field goal,” E&H coach Curt Newsome said.
Hopes of a 50-yard field goal vanished after an incompletion.
There were two seconds left on the clock.
So what’s the play call, Coach?
“We had to go with a Big Ben, Hail Mary type of pass,” Newsome said. “We, and every other team, in America works on that situation in practice, but the percentage of success is not high.”
Newsome joked that longtime E&H offensive line coach Josh Wellenhoffer covered his face in the press box in fear of a sack.
“But I had a good view from the sideline,” Newsome said. “We knew there would be a bunch of defenders covering Derrick and that’s what happened. Hunter put the ball up there and we all watched.”
Second-year W&L head coach Garrett LeRose said his view was from nearly “75 yards away.”
“When you throw it up like that, it’s a 50-50 ball,” LeRose said. “The pass fell right into the hands of the receiver. In the end, it turned out to be just a player making a heck of a play in the end.”
Long after the field was cleared with joyous players, coaches and alumni, Newsome spoke to Max Yates and grinned.
“I told Max to look at his older brother and say, ‘Derrick who,’ Newsome said.
