The Food City Showdown at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway featured wild crashes, hot tempers and a capacity crowd.
There was one other key element to Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event.
Can you say engagement?
Since the early days of Richard Petty and Junior Johnson, much of the popularity for stock car racing has been based on larger-than-life personalities, shared experiences and a sense of community.
Through public events such as autograph signings and blanket coverage on network television, diehard fans form a tight bond with drivers and announcers.
That’s one reason why iRacing has been such a hit the past three weeks.
The visuals from the virtual tracks are stunning and the skill level of the competitors is impressive. But in this time of high anxiety, what really matters to fans are the personal connections.
Sunday’s Food City Showdown, which attracted 1.179 million viewers, was won by William Byron. The fresh-faced 22-year-old Charlotte resident actually got his break in the sport through simulated racing.
Yet in the active NASCAR social media word, fans were more focused on the testy exchanges between drivers Clint Bowyer and Bubba Wallace following an on-track incident.
And that’s the underlying appeal of NASCAR. Fans crave that raw emotion and emotional investment.
Crashes, fights, and driver boasts become fodder for campground discussions and factory floor debates.
Consider the appeal of professional wrestling where the stars of the entertainment-based sport are divided into good guys and bad guys, or “heels” and “babyfaces.”
Wrestling fans buy into the characters, and the emotional narratives are ramped up through outrageous stunts and threats on TV interviews.
It’s interesting to note that wrestling and iRacing are the only options currently available to American sports fans.
The World Wrestling Entertainment production of WrestleMania 36 was shown on pay-per-view Saturday and Sunday. The event was held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, without any spectators.
During a national interview Tuesday, Cup regular Denny Hamlin discussed the possibility of holding NASCAR races without fans.
Bristol Motor Speedway officials also made news Tuesday by rescheduling the U.S. Short Track Nationals to Sept. 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That diverse short track showcase was originally set for May 30.
One wonders what other changes are coming to the already delayed NASCAR Cup season.
Sunday’s virtual Food City Showdown included a taped appearance by NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip along with some fireworks by 22-time BMS winner Kyle Busch and even a local sponsor in Abingdon-based Food Country USA.
The technical world of iRacing offers a welcome diversion from the daily routine of hibernation and scary news reports, but the familiar faces, distinct voices and driver drama are what really count here.
For now, virtual NASCAR is better than no NASCAR.
