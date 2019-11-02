EMORY, Va. – Defensive coordinators around the nation have spent countless hours in film rooms and at clinics searching for an antidote to spread and RPO offenses.
Longtime Bridgewater College head coach Mike Clark has made some progress.
In Saturday’s 35-3 victory over Emory & Henry, the former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator used a triple-stack formation on defense.
The results were clear.
Entering the day, E&H was averaging 41 points and 429 yards via it run-pass option attack. The Wasps managed just 190 total yards against the flexible BC alignment en route to a 35-3 loss.
Clark said the Eagles began experimenting on defense last season due to a shortage of defensive linemen.
With innovative coordinator Rob Everett calling the shots, BC gradually morphed into the triple-stack.
“I think the novelty of the formation helped us last year because teams only had four days to prepare for it,” Clark said. “Now that people have had the chance to study what we’re doing, it’s really become more about personnel. And we’ve got a handful of hybrid players.”
Those hybrid BC athletes have shown the ability to rush the quarterback, flow down the field on pass coverage, and stop the run.
Everett left the Eagles after last season to join head coach Mike Singletary on the Memphis Express franchise in the ill-fated Alliance of American Football. But ODAC defensive player of the year Re’Shaun Myers returned at linebacker, and he’s on another MVP pace this season.
The Eagles have not allowed more than 200 yards in four straight games and rank among the national Division III leaders with just 12 points allowed per game.
Football strategy can be boring to the average fan, but the beauty of triple-stack is that it allows for quick adjustments. The Eagles basically have separate run and pass units on defense.
“We’ve got some great people that allow a solid plan to excel,” Clark said. “I don’t have time to study how many other teams are using the same defense, but I know that Bridgewater is doing it pretty well.”
Randolph-Macon, Clemson and E&H also employ versions of the triple-stack.
“You’re going to see more teams use the formation because it’s a spread and RPO formation beater,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “Bridgewater lives and dies with it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.