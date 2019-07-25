Sport was long regarded as the one arena where raw talent was more important than wealth, race and location.
That great equalizer tag line is now mostly a myth.
Let’s brush away the public relations drivel and look at two examples.
In NASCAR, the Xfinity and Truck series have basically devolved into a pay-to-play system where teenaged drivers from privileged backgrounds bring their own sponsors or money to a handful of powerful multi-car team owners.
As short track warriors across the country watch in disgust, these “rising stars” are gradually transformed into corporate spokesmen or walking toothpaste commercials.
In baseball and softball, the youth and college levels are dominated by athletes who can afford the exorbitant fees associated with travel ball teams, showcase camps and private instructors.
While many NASCAR insiders are afraid to speak out for fear of being blackballed by power brokers and complicit media types, University of Michigan baseball coach Erik Bakich dared to break the code of silence during the recent NCAA College World Series.
During a World Series game, Bakich created headlines with the following comments: “We think our roster should look like the United States of America,” Bakich said. “I think it’s ridiculous, the cost of travel ball and some of these showcases. It negates opportunities for a lot of kids. For us, we want to have a diverse roster, and we want to provide as many opportunities for kids all over the country that we can.”
From Little League to the NCAA Division I ranks, the balance of power has never been so one-sided. Looking for a favorite? Just check for the squads with the most travel ball kids.
As is the case with golf and tennis, baseball and softball players with travel ball backgrounds rule with superior technique and mechanics. They also have the advantage of facing different types of pitchers and pitches.
Travel ball athletes and parents should not be criticized for the ongoing breakdown at the grassroots level. They are simply taking advantage of a system run by businessmen who profit by offering grandiose hopes of a college scholarship.
From highlight reels and scouting reports to weekly “championship” tournaments offering an assortment of trophies, the travel ball parent can purchase all sorts of options. Yes, a parent can pay to have his own kid featured in a highlight reel or “scouting” report.
Reality soon hits in two forms.
Even if a kid is lucky enough to attract the attention of a college baseball coach, NCAA Division I programs are only allowed to offer a maximum of 11.7 athletic scholarships. At the NCAA Division II level, the maximum amount of scholarships is nine.
Here’s a way to pass the time at a college baseball game. Pull up a roster and check out the number of second-generation players, private school graduates and former travel ball stars.
Where does that leave a family who cannot afford the travel ball shuffle? Good luck adjusting to the curve ball, kid.
Forget the idea of a radar-gun toting Atlanta Braves scout suddenly showing up for a regular season game. Most scouting at the college and pro level is now conducted at showcase camps where only a handful of players are included.
Remember the days when the Little League program was a source of pride for an entire town. Teams were sponsored by hardware stores and players dreamed of earning a spot on the all-star team for the district tournament.
It might make for a good rainy afternoon discussion with your grandfather.
Let’s shift the narrative to motorsports.
At one time, a racer had the chance to work his way up from the short tracks to the main stage of NASCAR.
Without a famous last name or wealthy benefactor, a current hometown hero could win the Late Model feature every week and still never get his shot to prove his talent on a national stage.
The motorsports version of motorsports travel ball is best illustrated in the K&N Pro Series where parents of teen “phenoms” basically buy a ride. They also can afford powerful engines, experienced crew chiefs and talented crewmen.
In the NASCAR game, horsepower, manpower and connections trump courage and skill. At the Xfinity Series level, there are only 15 drivers who have a chance at winning. How many pre-approved network announcers or radio screamers will ever admit that?
For a fan who favors an underdog tale over the weekly clash of the teen titans, turn to the short tracks.
Baseball and NASCAR have a well-earned place in the American sports landscape. It’s just worth noting that the paths to stardom is far from equal.