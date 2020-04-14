Try to imagine a NASCAR race or football game without a single spectator.
That prospect is basically the only current hope for sports fans in our Twilight Zone existence.
While Americans grapple with COVID-19 and long for their rituals, officials in every sports league have been mulling over ambitious ideas to resume action in some form.
We’ve all heard wacky plans such as holding Major League Baseball games in Arizona and shifting the National Hockey League season to North Dakota.
In the case of NASCAR, the goal is to resume the season on May 9 at Martinsville Speedway.
There are two big problems with that scenario.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has a issued a stay-at-home order for residents through June 10. In North Carolina, where most NASCAR teams and drivers are based, residents face the same order through April 29.
On March 16, NASCAR officials decided to postpone races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas, Richmond, Talladega and Dover. No makeup dates have been announced, but leaders of the sport are committed to running the full 36-race schedule.
Needless to say, that mission will require creativity and imagination.
Until health experts make progress on potential treatments for COVID-19, there can be no firm timetable for any large-scale gatherings.
Over the weekend, a chilling consensus emerged among a panel of five national public health experts. According to this group, it will not be safe to hold events such as concerts and sporting events in stadiums until the fall of 2021.
Yes, the fall of 2021.
There are other troubling issues to consider.
For example, should any sporting event be held while Americans are still suffering and dying from COVID-19?
How exactly would testing work for participants in these “make-believe” games?
In the case of NASCAR, it takes nearly 700 individuals to stage a race including drivers, crew members, series and team officials and safety personnel. Is the risk worth the reward?
Longtime drag racing journalist Bobby Bennett pointed to the obstacles facing the National Hot Rod Association. Bennett endured a harrowing experience after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month
“Running races without fans will not work,” Bennett said. “That will severely hurt the NHRA, which counts on the ticket buyer as a big part of the program. I just think it’s going to be a challenge for everybody in the sport.”
College administrators face the nightmare of a fall without football. From Emory & Henry and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to the titans of the SEC, football provides nearly all the revenue for minor sports.
On Tuesday, the University of Cincinnati decided to discontinue it men’s soccer program. Earlier this month, the wrestling program at Old Dominion University in the wrestling hotbed of Norfolk, Virginia, got the axe.
You get the grim picture.
Let’s say a feasible way could be found to hold college and NFL games in empty stadiums. There would still be contact by every player on every play.
In the case of far Southwest Virginia where jobs and population has been on the decline for years, high school football is the galvanizing force that holds communities together.
At stadiums such as Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap and Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands, fans turn out by the thousands to support their boys. There are pep rallies, parades and wild celebrations for these Friday night revivals.
High school football athletes across the region are remaining optimistic and staying in shape through individual workouts. But as the cases of COVID-19 increase daily, the large and scary elephant in the room becomes harder to ignore.
Will testing and tracing for COVID-19 become part of a standard physical?
There are no easy answers here. Just uncertainty, anxiety and fear.
Want to get a get a grasp on how chilling the situation is? Try driving by your Little League baseball field. There are no sounds, no kids and no joy.
Watching familiar NASCAR drivers play computer games on television helps some, but it doesn’t replace the real thing.
The science fiction-like scenario of sporting events in empty stadiums also rings hollow. Without fans, there is zero energy.
At this point, the game of life is far more important.
Practice social distancing, be kind to others and remain focused on the big picture. That’s the only we can all win.
