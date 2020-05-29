NASCAR took a high-stakes gamble on May 17 at historic Darlington Raceway.
As the stock car road show heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, the major players in the sport deserve credit.
Through careful planning, ingenuity and willpower, NASCAR has set an example for other sports leagues and entertainment entities on how to safely operate during the age of COVID-19.
Before that bold adventure at Darlington, NASCAR faced criticism from a variety of angles.
Some felt it was cruel to race while Americans were still dying during the pandemic, while others felt the effort was dangerous for all involved at the track.
At least so far, NASCAR has not only passed all the safety boxes but it has shown citizens the proper procedures for wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.
Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has even become an outspoken advocate for the importance of face masks.
This success story has been long on sacrifice and cooperation.
Over the seven race gauntlet at Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR pit crew members have worked insane hours before, during and after races. They have endured the heat at Darlington, rain delays at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the daily travel.
Drivers have also been pushed to their limits in terms of physical endurance and mental stress.
From Kyle Busch to the regulars in the Xfinity and Truck series, most of those drivers have gone out of their way to accommodate media with Zoom conferences.
On Tuesday morning at 8:30, Cup Series regular Erik Jones fielded questions from local reporters in the Bristol area.
Later that night, Busch participated in a Zoom session less than three hours before the start of the Truck race in Charlotte.
Team rosters have been limited to 16 participants, while print media coverage has been limited to four reporters at each event. Those writers, and photographers, have worked in a pool to provide news for fans across the country and the deadlines have been tight.
The Fox Sports television team has operated from a remote studio in Charlotte, with just one pit road reporter on site.
You get the picture. This is a team effort where folks are making the best out of a difficult situation.
Given the economic model of NASCAR, all sectors of the sport faced serious peril during the 10-week shutdown due to COVID-19.
There were layoffs in team shops, at individual tracks and in NASCAR headquarters.
The biggest losers during this surreal time warp are the communities which rely on the yearly income from fun-loving race fans.
In small markets like Bristol and Martinsville, motel owners, merchants and restaurant owners depend on those NASCAR tourists to make ends meet and handle payrolls.
During a typical race weekend, the campgrounds around Bristol Motor Speedway began to fill up to two weeks before the main event. Many of those speed seekers plan their vacations around the Bristol races.
In a sport dominated by mega-tracks located near big cities, BMS represents a welcome throwback to the simpler times of Mayberry.
Bristol is short-track racing with a small town appeal. That is the common campground refrain.
The NASCAR version of Mayberry may be silent this weekend, but something big is about to happen inside the unique .533-mile oval.
It’s race time in Tennessee. Empty stadium or not, that is reason for celebration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.