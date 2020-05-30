The first NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway was held on July, 30, 1961.
A gathering of 18,000 viewed the spectacle from concrete grandstands wedged between two ridges.
Since then, the curious short track located in the green hills of Northeast Tennessee has grown into one of the world’s largest stadiums with seating for over 160,000.
BMS has hosted concerts, football games, Christmas light shows, daredevil acts and all manner of motorized competition.
Much like country music, the speedway has helped put Bristol on the national map.
More history will be made today with the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.
For the first time, no spectators will be allowed inside to watch the stars and cars of NASCAR.
Such is the surreal life during COVID-19.
Following the daring two-week run of races at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway we’ve become somewhat accustomed to watching fan-less races on television.
The sights around BMS and the surrounding area this week have still been jarring.
A few campers have returned for the yearly pilgrimages, but the party atmosphere is lacking.
Like college football, NASCAR races are a communal experience. Call it a family reunion on steroids.
Fans of all ages dress in the colors of their favorite drivers and share meals in the sprawling campgrounds around the track.
From the coalfields of far Southwest Virginia to the mountains of western North Carolina, the NASCAR army arrives by the thousands.
These plumbers, truck drivers, military members and college kids are linked by the love of the sport, their heroes and their track.
For the two weeks leading up to the big event at BMS, fans swap their favorite Bristol memories.
Remember the Southeastern 500 in the spring of 1973? Believe it not, Cale Yarborough led all 500 laps.
How about the Goody’s 500 in August of 1999?
On that hot Saturday night, the impossible happened after the race when fan favorite Dale Earnhardt was hounded by boos from the record crowd of 140,000.
Despite earning widespread popularity for his take-no-prisoners approach to racing, Earnhardt violated a sacred code by wrecking the mild-mannered Terry Labonte on the final lap.
Moments after grabbing career win No. 73, the seven-time series champion attempted to explain his actions to the unruly mob.
“I didn’t mean to turn him around but I wanted to rattle his cage,” Earnhardt said.
BMS has also been site of multi-car crashes, highlight-reel worthy tantrums and epic side-by-side battles.
It’s all part of the rich legacy of motorsports in the Bristol area.
The latest chapter at BMS has been painful for ticket-buying fans, cash-starved merchants and civic leaders throughout the region.
But the success story of America’s favorite short track lives on.
