It’s a cold, wet and dreary November morning in far Southwest Virginia.

Instead of seeking comfort from a warm blanket, a group of silent warriors summons up the strength for another challenge.

Their destination is not a trendy fitness center, yoga studio or weight room, but tests of mental stamina and physical endurance await.

Welcome to the cancer center.

Forget the playground of high school and college sports where athletes are placed on a pedestal and otherwise mild-mannered people fuss and fight over officiating, media coverage and coaching. This is real life.

A cancer diagnosis can make the toughest man crumble and the most optimistic woman question.

Why me?

From small towns to university hospitals, a cancer center is a setting for true courage, often in the face of knee-buckling pain and grim odds.

Like any sport, cancer is a team game.

Instead of quarterbacks and coordinators, the inner circle includes oncologists, nurses, specialists, social workers, physical therapists and care givers.

There are no cheerleaders, marching bands or booster clubs here. There is just fear, anxiety and struggle through exhausting tests and treatments.

Think a district championship football game or state golf tournament is pressure packed?

Try undergoing intravenous chemotherapy or radiation. The side effects range from nausea and vomiting to hair loss, skin changes and extreme fatigue.

Now imagine undergoing those treatments for weeks and even months. The simple act of showing up and not breaking down is heroic.

Over the next few weeks, this writer will examine the trials, tribulations and triumphs of cancer from the lens of coaches, family members and friends.

The headlines and highlights will still be dominated by football, basketball, NASCAR and other sporting events.

But one hopes that readers will come away with a deeper sense of empathy and respect for some hidden heroes in our region.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

