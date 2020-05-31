Except for actually being allowed inside the track, NASCAR fans could not have asked more from Sunday’s Cup show at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 featured postcard-perfect weather, 17 cautions, stirring performances by the sport’s biggest stars and a controversial finish that will spark debate for weeks.
Just call it classic Bristol.
For a while it appeared that defending series champion and resident bad boy Kyle Busch would claim his ninth career BMS victory.
Then seven-time Cup king Jimmie Johnson made a stirring charge toward the front in hopes of ending his 103-race winless skid.
The final act pitted the most popular driver in the sport, Chase Elliott, against the 2018 champ Joey Logano.
Every NASCAR observer knows what happened next.
With under three laps remaining, Elliott attempted a daring pass on the inside of Logano and the two drivers crashed while battling for the lead.
The always clever Brad Keselowski scooted past en route to his second victory in the last three races
Moments later, a furious Logano confronted Elliott on pit road and later called Elliott’s behavior “childish.”
“He wrecked me,” Logano said.
The most clever script writers from Hollywood and pro wrestling would have a hard time matching this sort of drama.
One can only imagine how fans would have reacted inside the massive stadium.
And what about those BMS fans.
Believe it or not, they still showed up Saturday night, Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon.
These true diehards grilled hot dogs outside high-end motorhomes and shared stories of past BMS races outside humble campers.
By the green flag, fans of all ages from several states were sitting in cars at all corners of the speedway.
They wanted to see the flyover, hear the roar of the engines and just soak in the magic of the Bristol Motor Speedway experience.
Many of those same fans, who came dressed in the colors of their favorite team and driver, remained Sunday evening to watch the transporters make their way back to their home bases in Charlotte.
There were jeers when the Logano transporter passed and cheers for Elliott.
Clearly, Elliott is the rising star of NASCAR.
The 24-year-old son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott has been in prime position to win four straight races, and he nearly earned his first short track victory Sunday in stirring fashion.
Chase is much more polished than his homespun father, who was selected as NASCAR’s most popular driver 16 times. But NASCAR fans love their royal families and they love Chase for various reasons.
Of course, it helps that Chase is fast, brave and aligned with the powerful Hendrick Motorsports Empire.
The event known as Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 will long be remembered in the BMS history books. And not just because no fans were inside the track.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.