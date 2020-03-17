NASCAR operates like a coast-to-coast traveling circus.
For 36 weekends a year, daredevil drivers enchant fans with feats of speed, skill and bravery.
The colorful spectacles offer a welcome release from the stress and anxiety of everyday life.
But for the past two days, everyone that operates under the NASCAR big top has been in scramble mode because of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, we learned that all races through May 3 have been postponed.
While that move was expected, it was a still a depressing jolt to folks who rely on the sport for an escape or a paycheck.
The well-compensated drivers have no reason to panic, but there is much concern among the support staff and for business leaders on each of the circus venues.
Motels, restaurants and assorted other outlets rely on the income from the swarm of fans who arrive in town up to two weeks before a race.
During a teleconference Tuesday, NASCAR president Steve Phelps tried to reassure national media that the sanctioning body is determined to run all 36 points races.
That ambitious plan will require some high-stakes juggling in the form of midweek races or doubleheaders. Some media types feel that this added exposure could attract a new wave of fans, especially given the dearth of original and intelligent programming on network TV.
For now, traditional fans are relying on the NASCAR version of the hot stove league with extended debates on the best races, drivers and tracks.
Meanwhile, younger fans are still buzzing over a race that was actually held on Sunday.
The Replacements 100 featured an impressive lineup of current and former drivers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Xfinity Series veteran Justin Allgaier, and Cup series regulars such as Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman.
Of course, there was something different about this 35-car contest. It was an iRacing event held on a virtual version of Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The growing world and tight culture of e-sports (electronic sports) is an acquired taste. Basically it’s a multiplayer video game competition.
The new wave of teen drivers in NASCAR grew up developing their skills and instincts at home via elaborate racing simulators instead of weekly short tracks, with the iRacing series as the elite brand.
The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series is the internet version of the Cup series in NASCAR.
Sunday’s virtual Atlanta race had all the elements of a classic, with multicar crashes, bold passes and clever strategy.
Josh Williams, the spotter for Cup driver Ryan Blaney, has already earned a degree of fame for his victory in the Replacements 100. There is now serious talk of television coverage for future events.
As for real race teams with major sponsors, the next few weeks will be a time to build up fleet of cars and parts for what figures to be a hectic schedule beginning in May.
Smaller teams must compensate from the loss of race purses and hope that sponsors stick around for the revised race dates.
The show will go on for the NASCAR circus at some point, but weeks of anxiety, cutbacks and above all, hope, lie ahead. Hang on tight.
