It’s a typical Monday night at a race shop in far Southwest Virginia.
A small group of colorful mechanics, racers and friends have gathered to discuss their prospects for the 2020 season.
Just two weeks ago, the talk was full of gloom and doom as COVID-19 continued to put a black flag on all forms of action.
Now there is finally reason for some hope, at least in the social distancing version of motorsports.
Several drivers have practiced on the concrete at Kingsport Speedway and on the dirt at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. A variety of improvements have even been made to Volunteer.
Fans of Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat have circled the date of July 11 for a possible $10,000-to-win Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series touring event.
And there will actually be a real race this Friday at famed at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.
NASCAR veterans Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson are expected to headline that NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event, which will be shown on a pay-per-view streaming platform.
Of course, no fans will be allowed in Iowa.
That will also be the case for the highly-hyped May 17 NASCAR Cup series relaunch at Darlington Raceway. Six races are scheduled for later in May, while a tentative Cup date of June 3 at Bristol Motor Speedway has been submitted to teams.
At this point, most of us have become tired of watching TV spectacles such as exotic tiger handlers in Oklahoma, crime gangs in the Ozarks, treasure hunters in the Outer Banks, and simulated races on virtual speedways.
We all need something real to plan for and look forward to.
For the tight-knit and resourceful community of short track racers, planning is everything.
These guys and gals juggle their budgets and spend countless hours in a pursuit of speed and performance.
The payoff comes on Friday and Saturday nights in the form of a snazzy trophy, and hopefully enough money to cover the cost of a pit pass, tires and gas.
In recent weeks, drag racers have been tinkering in Castlewood and motocross racers have been soaring on a makeshift track located off Interstate 81 in Abingdon.
There is a magic about motorsports on the local level.
NASCAR has the smoke, stars and national exposure.
Grassroots racing is all about the basics. The sound of a powerful engine, the smell of a hot dog on the grill, and the sight of a local hero muscling his way around a tight corner in the street stock division.
That small town magic continues to drive folks back to the race shop every night despite more postponements, cancellations, worry and heartache.
Like the rest of us, local racers just need some hope for the green flag to resume life.
