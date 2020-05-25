It’s race week in Bristol – sort of.
Though the usual invasion of NASCAR fans into the region has been thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a spectacle at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.
Round one of the double feature unfolds Saturday with a 300-lap Xfinity race. Sunday’s main event is the Food City 500 for the Cup series. Both made-for-TV shows are set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
With no practice, qualifying and limited media coverage, it figures to be a surreal atmosphere inside one of the world’s largest stadiums.
The good news is that there will be actual racing with real cars on real tracks. And for now that is reason for celebration.
While Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was a dud in terms of side-by-side action, several compelling storylines have emerged since the daring relaunch of NASCAR on May 17 at Darlington Raceway.
The top story involves fan favorite Chase Elliott. Every casual NASCAR follower has seen at least one replay of Wednesday’s incident at Darlington where Kyle Busch wrecked Elliott in the closing laps.
Elliott’s misfortune reached a new level late Sunday night in Charlotte. The 24-year-old son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott was just two laps from a signature victory when he lost the lead after making a pit stop.
The questionable actions of Busch and Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson, have been hot topics in the always-active world of NASCAR social media. But it’s clear that Elliott is close to a breakthrough.
And that brings us to the subject of Busch and Bristol.
To the dismay of his many detractors, Busch has earned 21 wins at BMS across NASCAR’s three national series. That mark features eight Cup triumphs, including last year’s Food City 500.
Busch will be favored to add to his Bristol legacy Sunday. Love him or hate him, Busch is good for business.
Another driver to watch is 44-year-old Jimmie Johnson. The seven-time Cup series champion is mired in a 102-race winless skid, but he created a stir with his strong run at Charlotte.
That runner-up finish was taken away early Monday morning after NASCAR disqualified his car in post-race inspection, but Johnson has made major strides after finishing a dismal 18th in points last season.
There is more good news for motorsports fans in Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia.
Friday’s event at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, attracted a huge crowd and 143 competitors from several states.
A good portion of those dirt racing fanatics endured rain delays, multiple crashes and three red flags to see the final event on Saturday morning at 6:20. Can you say devotion?
Another large gathering of spectators and competitors is expected Friday night for the first event of the season at Kingsport Speedway. Qualifying is scheduled for 7, with the first race at 8.
Ready or not, it’s race week in Bristol and beyond.
