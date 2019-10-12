BUENA VISTA, Va. - Grayson Overstreet scored 142 touchdowns at Staunton River High School.
His first collegiate touchdown for the Emory & Henry Wasps came Saturday in unique fashion at Southern Virginia University.
Working from a wildcat formation in the first quarter, Overstreet took a direct snap from center and then followed fullback Robert Henesey and his fearsome cast of linemen for a 6-yard score.
The design was similar to the single-wing offense that Overstreet flourished with at Staunton River.
“It’s was definitely fun to get the ball back in my hands,” Overstreet said. “It’s been a while since I scored, but that’s always a good feeling.”
Overstreet added a 1-yard TD blast early in the second quarter.
According to E&H coach Curt Newsome, the E&H coaches have confidence that the University of Richmond transfer can prosper in any situation
“Grayson is a special guy on and off the field,” Newsome said. “We all know that Grayson is one heck of a linebacker, but he can do it all.”
Overstreet, who made seven tackles from his usual linebacker spot Saturday, was originally inserted into the backfield in the opening quarter after quarterback Hunter Taylor was forced to leave the field when his helmet came off on a tackle.
The Wasps began experimenting with a wildcat formation featuring the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Overstreet in practice several weeks ago.
“This was the first time we’ve been able to use that in a game,” said Overstreet, who has speed to go with his Superman physique and country-strong approach. “It felt like the old single-wing. I’ve got to give credit to my linemen and Henesey. They were putting defensive players on their backs.”
The rugged 5-7, 220-pound Henesey won two VHSL state wrestling titles at Poquoson High School in the Tidewater region of Virginia.
“That dude is a man. Henesey will put a defender down, that’s for sure,” Overstreet said.
Overstreet finished the game with 40 yards rushing on nine carries. He’s likely to get more carries in this week’s ODAC showdown against Washington & Lee.
“I like to carry the ball, but I’m going to do whatever is best for the team,” Overstreet said. “I’m just having fun with my teammates.”
