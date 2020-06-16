The topic has been on the wish-list of NASCAR fans and media types for years.
Why not move the All-Star race to Bristol Motor Speedway?
It’s a long way from Christmas, but that wish finally came true Monday evening.
That’s right, the NASCAR All-Star race will be held July 15 at the funky concrete-coated short track in Northeast Tennessee dubbed the Hillbilly Thunderdome.
Up to 30,000 fans will be allowed for this Wednesday night showcase of speed. And, according to BMS Executive Vice-President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell, the ticket chase began as soon as the event was announced Monday.
On May 31, several dozen BMS diehards parked outside the speedway simply to hear the roar of the engines and soak in the atmosphere for the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.
While no spectators were allowed due to COVID-19, the made-for-television event was must-see viewing.
Along with 17 cautions and all sorts of daring passes, the Sunday afternoon drama culminated with a headline-grabbing crash involving Joey Logano and the sport’s most popular driver in Chase Elliott.
Now, BMS is in line to make more history by hosting the largest fan gathering in the United States since the start of the pandemic.
There will be a variety of safety protocols. For example, the use of face masks will be highly encouraged and social distancing measures will be put in place around the massive grandstands.
Ticket buyers will also be asked to complete a waiver that reads “You acknowledge and agree that you are voluntarily assuming all risks of exposure to COVID-19 and agree to release, waive and discharge the facility, its parent entities, and all related and affiliated individuals and entities, and all individuals and entities involved in the event at Bristol Motor Speedway which you are attending, from all claims directly or indirectly arising from your visit to Bristol Motor Speedway.”
So far, NASCAR has not experienced any COVID outbreaks. Much of the credit should to be given to the unheralded pit crewmen who have worn facial covering despite extreme heat and marathon work days at the track.
But on Tuesday, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett revealed that he has COVID-19.
Clearly, the stakes will be high for the Bristol version of the All-Star race and not just because the winning driver will earn $1 million.
Leaders of other sports and entertainment groups will be watching to see how this grand Bristol experiment plays out. You better believe that the National Football League and the NCAA will be taking detailed notes.
There is even more intrigue surrounding the Bristol event.
During a Monday Zoom conference, NASCAR Executive Vice-President and Chief Racing Development officer Steve O’Donnell provided an update on NASCAR’s recent decision regarding the Confederate flag.
“We’re working through the enforcement process, but I’ve been very clear that the flag will be banned at facilities,” O’Donnell said. “We’re working through that with each track. Hopefully fans will comply. If not, we will deal with that.”
No format has been released for the actual race, but the all-star field is designed for 2019 and 2020 race winners, former all-star winners and past Cup champions. So far, 15 drivers have qualified.
Five more spots will be available through the winner of an online fan vote along with the two stage winners and race winner of the All-Star Open before the main event.
The NASCAR version of the all-star game has produced some classic moments, but it could definitely use some Tennessee-style fireworks after several years of predictable storylines at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
That’s why so many folks are excited that their wish of an all-star event at Bristol Motor Speedway has finally been granted by the NASCAR genie.
“You all are on Twitter, and I get hammered every day on, ‘More short tracks, please,” O’Donnell said. “So here you go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.