BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - Devin Lester scored three touchdowns and the Graham scored 19 unanswered second half points to defeat Wise County Central 43-14 in the Region 2D championship game on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Stadium.
Graham (11-2), the defending Class 2 state champions, will travel to Appomattox County next Saturday to face the Raiders in the Class 2 semifinals.
Wise Central, which won its first two playoff games in school history, finished with a 10-3 record.
