EMORY, Va. – At 6-foot-2 and 360 pounds, Emory & Henry senior offensive lineman Ethan Dillow commands respect.
But there’s more to this story than size and power.
“I consider myself a free spirit,” Dillow said. “I don’t try to take things too serious.”
Favorite pastimes for Dillow include napping and basketball.
That’s right, Dillow is a serious hoops fan who played four years of basketball for the Grundy Golden Wave.
“Most of the time when people hear that I’m from Grundy they ask if I wrestled,” Dillow said. “They are usually shocked when I tell them that I played basketball.”
Dillow’s basketball background is evident on Saturday afternoons through his footwork and agility while fending off pass rushers or clearing running lanes.
E&H head coach Curt Newsome knows something about effective line play, having coached the offensive line at Virginia Tech and James Madison.
“For a big guy, Ethan is light on his feet and moves well,” Newsome said. “He’s also very dependable.”
A three-year starter at guard, Dillow is a key cog for one of the largest offensive lines in the NCAA Division III ranks. The average size of the E&H line corps is around 6-2 and 305, but don’t look for any boasting or flash here.
“We just call each other the Hogs,” Dillow said. “Most of us have played together for at least a couple years. We’re very tight. And with our size, we try to make it known that we’re bruisers.”
Before the 2019 season opener, Dillow was shifted to the left side of the line where he’s paired with a mountain mover in tackle Tyler Weterrings. A 6-foot-8, 310-pound senior Franklin County High School and Glade Hill, Virginia, Weterrings is a two-time All-ODAC selection.
“It’s awesome playing next to somebody with that type of size, strength and desire,” Dillow said. “There’s always been a high standard for offensive linemen at Emory. When a new lineman comes in, we try to make them part of the family.”
When Dillow needs any extra guidance, he turns to longtime E&H offensive line coach Josh Wellenhoffer or Newsome.
“It’s great to have a head coach who worked at the major college level at James Madison and Tech, especially during a time when those programs had some of the best players in the college game,” Dillow said. “It’s crazy to see all those bowl rings in Coach Newsome’s office.”
Dillow is big on tradition. Along with freshman reserve Derick Endicott, Dillow is the latest link in a line of former Grundy offensive linemen who have found a home at the college level.
That list includes current head coaches Jeremy Ward (Twin Valley) and Luke Owens (Wise County Central) along with former Hurley head coach Anthony Church and Marcus Stiltner. Ward and Stiltner played at VMI while Church competed at E&H and Owens was a starter at Virginia Tech.
Dillow was close to Owens, who played in the 2000 national championship game against Florida State.
“Coach Owens actually used to be my neighbor in Grundy,” Dillow said. “I watched Luke play in TV and always looked up to him. And I still have a signed game-worn Tech jersey that Luke gave me.”
It was Church who informed Dillow about the possibilities for growth in Emory.
“Anthony was the offensive line coach at Grundy in my senior year and he encouraged me to come down for a couple visits,” Dillow said
Two more ex-Grundy stars in quarterback Tommy Crigger and running back David Scammell were key parts of successful E&H teams.
“I take pride in representing Grundy,” said Dillow, who spent most of his high school years at center.
But what about the tradition of the 22-time state champion Grundy Golden Wave wrestling team?
“About every kid at Grundy tries the sport,” Dillow said. “I started around age four, trained at the wrestling club for a year or two and I was asked every year to join the team, but it just wasn’t for me. I preferred basketball.”
Naturally, Dillow was a force in the paint.
“I scored double figures a few times, but I concentrated mostly on boxing out, rebounding and setting screens,” Dillow said.
Dillow now feeds his love for hoops during intramural games.
“Playing basketball definitely helps with balance and being able to stay in front of blockers,” Dillow said. “I try to be all over the court with my basketball game these days. And sometimes, I will shoot from the perimeter.”
There is one other side to self-styled free spirit who plans to go into teaching and coaching. It’s about the hair, which flows down his helmet.
“I haven’t had a hair cut since high school,” Dillow said. “My coaches make jokes about it, but it’s never been a big issue for me.”
The next issue for Dillow is Saturday’s home game against ODAC rival Hampden-Sydney.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
