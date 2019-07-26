BRISTOL, Va. – Ethan Goforth couldn’t have picked a better night to go yard for the first time as a professional baseball player.
Not only did his second-inning homer give the Bristol Pirates a lead they never relinquished en route to a crucial 3-2 Appalachian League victory over the Elizabethton Twins on Friday at DeVault Stadium, but his old man got to see it.
His father – longtime Virginia Tech athletic trainer Mike Goforth – was in attendance.
Mike wasn’t the only one smiling when Ethan Goforth hammered a 2-2 offering from Elizabethton starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long that soared over the left-field fence.
“He’s my roommate and it was just really good to see him get into one,” said Bristol second baseman Joshua Bissonette. “He deserves every bit of it and when he hit it I knew it was gone. I was really happy for him and hopefully, he can build on that and carry it through the rest of the season.”
A former star at Blacksburg High School in Virginia and Carson-Newman University in Tennessee, Goforth had struggled to get much going at the plate entering Friday’s contest.
He was just 5-for-40 with two doubles and one RBI prior to his first plate appearance.
“Baseball’s a game of failures and if you get caught up in those, you’re going to be in trouble,” Goforth said. “You have to look at more of the process than the result and hitting the ball hard is all you can ask for.”
He certainly smashed a pitch up in the strike zone from Gipson-Long (0-1, 3.86 ERA), a sixth-round draft choice by the Minnesota Twins out of Mercer University.
“I had swung through [an earlier pitch],” Goforth said. “I knew what adjustment I had to make and made it thankfully.”
Goforth didn’t stand and admire the blast. He really didn’t have time as it got out of DeVault Stadium in a hurry.
“I knew it was gone,” Goforth said. “I just get around the bases and keep the game going.”
Bissonette had three hits, Francisco Acuna went 2-for-4 and Matt Morrow had two hits to go along with three fine defensive plays at third base in one of Bristol’s best performances of the season.
Luis Ortiz (2-1, 2.89 ERA) pitched five shutout innings to pick up the win on the mound, while Enrique Santana and Samson Abernathy weaved their way in and out of danger to close things out.
Elizabethton scored once in the ninth inning and had the potential tying run on second base, but Abernathy retired Matt Wallner on a flyball to seal the deal.
The Twins also loaded the bases in the seventh and got nothing, stranding 12 runners total.
“The Twins are very good and good competition for sure,” Goforth said. “We came out and played together, Ortiz executed the game plan perfectly and that’s always good to see. Santana and Abernathy shut the door. Abernathy made some quality pitches late and found a way to finish.”
Bristol (17-19) is currently in third place in the Appy League’s West Division, trailing Elizabethon (20-16) and Johnson City (19-17), making this series against the Twins very important. The BriBucs have taken three of the first four meetings with Elizabethton this season.
“I love this team,” Bissonette said. “Nobody lets their egos get in the way and we just do a good job of putting in the work and trusting in what the coaching staff has us to do. It’s nice having some success on the field.”
NOTES: Relief pitcher Trey McGough became the fourth BriBucs player in 2019 to be promoted to the short-season advanced West Virginia Black Bears on Friday. McGough was 2-0 with one save and a 1.04 ERA in nine outings for Bristol. … A picnic area has replaced the first-base bleachers at DeVault Stadium that have been torn down. … A crowd of 525 was in attendance. … Bristol hosts Elizabethton again today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.