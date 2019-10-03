BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was a good night to be a senior.
All five Tennessee High seniors scored goals, including three by Laura Lavinder, lifting the Vikings to an 8-0 victory over David Crockett in their home finale on a warm Thursday night at the Stone Castle.
“It was so exciting,” Lavinder said. “We came out here to have fun.”
Fellow seniors Emma Arnold, Mya Howren, Grace Hughes and Alexa Lewis joined in the fun with a goal apiece. Junior Annie Hayes was the lone non-senior to score.
“It was a great senior night, man, all the girls worked hard,” Tennessee High head coach Kevin Mooney said. “I am glad everybody got a tally for sure.”
Junior goalkeeper Kyra Littleford only touched the ball seven times in the whole match, with the Pioneers rarely having an opportunity to score in the final regular season home game for Arnold, who has committed to continue her career at East Tennessee State.
“It was very emotional,” said Arnold, whose older sister, Chloe, is a junior soccer player at Chattanooga. “I am really glad we could just spread out the scoring and let all the seniors have a really good time. We had a lot of fun out here.”
A terrific ballhandler with her feet, Arnold assisted on three goals, including two early on, providing a perfect ball in front of net for Howren just nine minutes into the match, and then did the same for Lewis with 17 minutes left in the opening half.
“Emma is a phenomenal player for sure and she is so unselfish,” Mooney said. “She picks her head up, she is always looking for others and creating for other people. We had some easy goals because of her for sure.”
Arnold scored on her own just five minutes later, dribbling past the helpless Pioneers and kicking the ball past David Crockett goalkeeper Alyssa Suits, who was under siege for much of the match.
“I am so happy. It was just worked out,” said Arnold, on all five seniors scoring goals.
“Tonight I loved just giving us many happy seniors.”
Hughes was next, collecting a loose ball in front of the net for her goal, and Hayes added another goal with two minutes left until the break for a 5-0 lead.
The five seniors, who were part of Tennessee High’s last state tournament appearance in 2016, were recognized in front of their fans at halftime.
“They are phenomenal players. They work hard every day, they have been good leaders,” Mooney said. “I always think the seniors push the team to get wherever they want to go so they are doing a great job. I hope we will have a lot of soccer left in us this year.
“Just growth-wise, I feel like they have gotten better. They have learned how to nurture other players along so it has been awesome to see.”
It was all Lavinder in the second half, scoring twice in the matter of six minutes, one off an assist by Arnold, and added the final goal of the match with nine minutes on the clock.
“Laura was telling me she wasn’t a goal scorer before this game,” Mooney said. “She did very well. She worked hard and she hits a good ball and put herself in some good places to take advantage of some opportunities.”
Both Lavinder and Arnold were near tears when talking about their experiences playing for the Vikings, especially with their fellow seniors.
“It has been great,” Lavinder said. “I love Emma, I love all the other seniors, I enjoy playing with them.”
“It has been amazing,” added Arnold. “Oh my gosh, it is crazy to look back on. I have had a great time here and I am going to miss all the girls and coaches…
“It is not over yet.”
Tennessee High (9-4-1) will conclude the regular season on Tuesday with a visit to Dobyns-Bennett. The District 1-AAA tournament begins on Oct. 15, with the Vikings having to beat those same Indians to advance to the championship and regional action.
“We just have to keep working hard,” Arnold said. “Keep practicing and hope for the best and just continue to have fun.”
Ditto for Lavinder.
“We want to win, have fun and enjoy our last games as seniors,” she said.
