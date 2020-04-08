Jason Gillespie spent a year away from coaching. That was long enough.
“Badly,” said Gillespie, when asked if he missed coaching, having stepped down from Reinhardt University in Georgia after the 2018-19 season. “I got presented an opportunity in a business venture to do better financially than I was doing at Reinhardt.
“I think I would rather be broke and coaching than doing anything else so that is kind of what the year off did for me. It was a worthy venture that I went into, but it wasn’t what I am supposed to do.”
Coaching is what Gillespie wants to be doing, and he’ll return to the sidelines as the new head coach at King University, replacing George Pitts, an area coaching legend, who announced in December his intentions to retire after this season.
“At any level that I have seen and been around, Coach Pitts is in that top tier of coaches,” Gillespie said. “That goes from the coaches I have gone against at the D-I level, D-II, NAIA, it doesn’t matter. It is not a replacement, those are huge shoes to fill and then of course losing all the talent they lost. That is part of the game.”
King finished 23-7 last season, winning the Conference Carolinas regular season title, a team led by four senior starters, including Jordan Floyd, who won numerous postseason honors, including an NCAA Division II player of the year award.
The cupboard, however, is far from bare.
“I know there is talent left, there are great student-athletes left at King that we get to work with,” said Gillespie, who will be ably assisted by Michael Phelps and Julius Gallishaw. “I am excited to work with Coach Phelps and Coach Gallishaw on the staff there. Our coaching staff has a lot of work to do, but it is exciting work.”
Gillespie, a graduate of East Tennessee State University, spent 2000-03 as an assistant under head coach Scott Polsgrove at King so the thought of returning to Bristol certainly attracted his interest when Pitts announced his retirement plans.
“King has always been one of those spots where I knew if Coach Pitts decided to retire I was keeping an eye on,” said Gillespie, of the Tornado, who moved from Kline Gymnasium to the current Student Center Complex during his previous tenure in Bristol, a facility he calls “an amazing plus” for the Tornado. “I know what kind of special place King is, Bristol in general. We had communicated back in December. I got my information and of course there were some other schools too.”
Gillespie will be joined by his wife, Cindy, and three children, 16-year-old Keilan, 8-year-old Corydon and Jacie, who will be 2 in May. Cindy, who is a Milligan nursing graduate and was employed for three years at Bristol Regional Medical Center, is currently working as an emergency room nurse near their home in Georgia.
“She is an ER nurse so she is on the front lines. She is an amazing person to put with me for years,” said Gillespie, who played one season at Milligan and also coached at University School in Johnson City. “I don’t know if I would question her intelligence or devotion, but she has been amazing. I have just been very fortunate to have her on my side.”
Gillespie has seen a warrior mentality from his wife who is helping to fight the coronavirus.
“There has been no backdown in her, no whining, no anything, she puts her head down and goes to work,” he said. “It is just amazing to see her do that.”
Gillespie’s family has grown used to moving, with Gillespie spending two stints at Cincinnati Christian, sandwiched around a successful tenure at Bluefield College that included four 20-win seasons and three NAIA tournament berths. He later landed at Reinhardt for five seasons before stepping away for one very long season away from the court.
His return means a step up in level, going from NAIA to NCAA Division II basketball. The talent isn’t that much different, but recruiting could be.
“That is a challenge that isn’t that different from a talent standpoint. The better players you get at the NAIA level, I know the guys we had at Bluefield, we beat a couple of D-II teams and a D-I team there,” Gillespie said. “It is just a matter of finding the right fit for the school…
“I have never been able to give full rides. We had to be creative in how we have gotten talented players so having the NCAA Division II brand behind what we are doing is going to be nothing but a positive.”
Gillespie is familiar with Conference Carolinas, especially Lees-McRae, where his former Bluefield assistant, Steve Hardin, is now the head coach of the Bobcats.
“I have watched his teams over the years. I talk with him probably as much as I talk with anybody other than my wife or family. I have got some insight there and I know a couple of other coaches in the conference,” he said. “I know it is a step up on a nightly basis compared to what I have been used to, but there were teams we had to face at the NAIA level that could compete in that conference just as well too.”
Not all the players at King will be unfamiliar faces. He coached former Tennessee High star Michael Mays at Reinhardt. In addition, Gillespie was able to meet a few players during the interview process before the school was shut down due to the coronavirus.
“I have got all their cell phone numbers. We are going to try to get a Zoom chat set up here. We are going to have to be creative on all that...,” Gillespie said. “We are going just going to have to be creative for finding ways to get our message across to them and get to know them and to try to add to the roster we have there in the way we need.”
Getting moved during the current COVID-19 pandemic will be present a challenge in itself, but Gillespie said his family is excited about the change.
“They really are. Cindy went to college up there and she spent three years working at Bristol Regional when we were there before too,” he said. “All the uncertainty of what is going on and finding housing and finding her a job, that is the next step to the process while we are also trying to find players and get schedules done and all that good stuff…
“I have spent more time in the Tri-Cities area than anywhere else in the world in my life so I am comfortable there. I know a ton of the coaches in the area and I am looking forward to getting back in close proximity to all of them.”
There is plenty of work ahead for Gillespie, but he’s ready to get started.
“There are about 18 things on my list of things that need to get done and that is just to get started,” he said. “It is a challenge that I have wanted to have again and I am so grateful and happy and blessed that I got it again.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | 276-645-2543
