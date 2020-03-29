From being the Virginia High School League’s all-time scoring king to the catalyst of the Georgetown University Hoyas, Mac McClung has soared to success.
The former Gate City star could soon be elevating to basketball’s highest level.
McClung announced via his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon that he has declared for the 2020 National Basketball Association Draft.
“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity,” McClung wrote in the social media statement that was posted at 2:17 p.m. “I would also like to thank my parents, Coach Ewing, along with his coaching staff, for believing in me and helping me become the player I am today. To the Georgetown faithful, thank you for giving me a new home! With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. Thank You for all your support & Go Hoyas!”
A 6-foot-2 guard, McClung can attend the NBA Draft Combine and participate in individual workouts for teams before deciding rather to return to Georgetown for the 2020-21 season or officially turn pro.
“There’s not any cons in this situation,” McClung said on Sunday evening in a telephone interview. “It’s all positive. I can see what is out there for me and where I’m at. I get to come back if it doesn’t work out. I haven’t gone into this blindly and I’ve talked to a lot of people about the decision.”
The NBA Draft is scheduled to be held on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but that date could change due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on television Sunday the festivities could be pushed back until August or September.
What did those who closely follow the Georgetown Hoyas think of the news?
“I was a bit surprised in the timing only because I expected it much sooner after the season ended,” said Andrew Geiger, the man behind CasualHoya.com. “It makes perfect sense to me for Mac to test the waters, get feedback on his game from those in the NBA and [perhaps] come back to Georgetown to work on getting better.”
McClung averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 39.3 percent from the field over the course of his first two years at the college level. His sophomore season playing for head coach Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas was cut short due to a foot injury.
He also dealt with an eye injury at one point.
“Yeah, I obviously went through a lot of adversity,” McClung said. “I just had to fight through it. I had a good run for a while and I improved a lot. Then the foot injury happened and that really hurt, but I had to just take it for what it was and it was a learning experience. … I talked to some great doctors and took some time to heal.”
McClung had his moments, including a 33-point outburst at Oklahoma State and a 26-point performance on FOX against Syracuse.
“Obviously, his athleticism is what might be attractive at this point at the next level,” Geiger said. “Mac played much better this season when he was tasked with being the primary scoring option, but he still needs to slow things down a bit and cut down on turnovers. The better decision making will come with more experience.”
A player from far Southwest Virginia hasn’t been selected in the NBA Draft since Marion High School graduate Clarence Hanley went to the Detroit Pistons in the fifth round (109th overall) of the 1986 event after a standout career at Old Dominion University. The draft was seven rounds at the time, but is now just two rounds. Hanley didn’t make Detroit’s roster, but did play professionally overseas.
Keokee, Virginia, native Jim Palmer was the 12th overall pick in the 1957 NBA Draft by the St. Louis Hawks after a successful stint at the University of Dayton. He went on to play three seasons in the league with the Cincinnati Royals and New York Knicks.
Todd Fuller’s father, Doug, starred on Haysi’s 1962 VHSL Group II state championship team. Todd Fuller never wore a Tiger uniform but did become a prep star in North Carolina and was a lottery pick of the Golden State Warriors out of North Carolina State in 1996.
Tennessee High legend Derrick Hord (third-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1983 out of the University of Kentucky), former Dobyns-Bennett scoring machine Skip Brown (third-round selection of the Boston Celtics in 1977 out of Wake Forest) and Science Hill graduate Gary Carter (fifth-round pick of the San Diego Clippers in 1982 from the University of Tennessee) are among the Northeast Tennesseans to be drafted, even though none of them played in a regular-season NBA game. Bobby Hogsett, who starred at now-defunct Holston Valley High School, appeared in seven games for the 1966-67 Detroit Pistons as an undrafted free agent.
How does McClung stack up with some other college stars in the 2020 draft?
“Mac is obviously a real athlete and can create a shot at the end of a shot clock. He doesn’t fear the moment and plays with a ton of swagger and energy. But I don’t really think he’s all that interesting as an NBA prospect until he can start finishing those created shots consistently,” said Sam Vecenie, a NBA Draft expert for TheAthletic.com. “I think he’d go undrafted if the event was held today. Given what he said in his declaration, it seems like he’s going into the process with the right attitude, which is to get feedback from NBA teams on what he needs to improve.”
One thing is for certain: Don’t bet against Mac McClung.
After scoring 2,801 points in four seasons at Gate City and leading the Blue Devils to the 2018 VHSL Class 2 state title, there were some critics who doubted if McClung could make the transition from Southwest Virginia hoops to the Big East Conference.
“That’s me, I’m Mac and I am always going to be the underdog,” McClung said.
McClung and his 48-inch vertical leap made believers out of the naysayers.
Now, he could make the jump to the NBA, either in 2020 or beyond.
“It is very exciting for Mac and his family,” said Scott Vermillion, McClung’s coach at Gate City. “All the hard work, hours of travel and investment and belief in his abilities are continuing to pay off. He gives the Lord the credit for this opportunity and will keep working hard to reach his potential and succeed at the professional level. Mac is made for this.”
