After eating some breakfast on Friday morning, Jon Compton took some swings as a Gate City High School teammate served him up some batting-practice pitches while following proper social distancing guidelines.
He later partook in personal workouts that focused on core exercises to keep his body in shape and pondered picking up a bat and taking a few more cuts at some point.
“I may go hit again,” Compton said. “Since there’s not much else to do right now.”
That is the life of all high school baseball players – and other spring-sport athletes – in Southwest Virginia these days as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has shut things down for the foreseeable future and produced new routines.
Compton thought he’d be spending his Friday evenings crouching behind the plate, receiving a pitch and firing down to second base to nab a baserunner attempting a stolen base.
He figured he’d be standing in the box and taking some mighty cuts.
Opening Day. Senior Night. Mountain 7 District tournament. Those were on the docket.
Instead, he sits and waits, which is not an easy thing for him to do.
“Jon is an elite competitor,” said Gate City basketball coach Scott Vermillion. “He is all about winning and accepts no less than the best from himself and his teammates.”
Compton scored eight points on March 12 as Gate City dropped a 75-57 decision to John Marshall in the finals of the Class 2 boys hoops state tournament. A VHSL event hasn’t occurred since.
“I think everyone is going through a lot right now,” Compton said. “For me personally, not getting to play my senior season obviously upsets me greatly. I love the game and for it to get taken away like that is heartbreaking. I feel bad for the seniors who may have wanted this season to get recognized by college coaches and to play at the next level and see that get taken from them.”
Compton had already signed to play baseball at Walters State Community College, a powerhouse program in Morristown, Tennessee.
“It feels good to know I have a home come fall,” Compton said. “I’m ready to get on campus and get to work.”
Compton has put in work at Gate City, which included a .456 batting average with five home runs and 23 RBIs over the course of the 2019 season.
That swing is pretty sweet.
“His power he showed at a young age in his high school career was impressive,” said Wise County Central baseball coach Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers. “Compton was hitting tough pitches – deep in the gap or home runs – as a sophomore that most seniors couldn’t handle.”
He is what pitchers refer to as a tough out.
“His ability to create tremendous bat speed probably stands out the most to me,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “He is both athletically gifted and has a great work ethic. Most importantly, he’s a fierce competitor. With all those attributes, I expect to see him excel at the next level.”
Compton exudes a quiet confidence whenever he steps between the lines.
“Sophomore year we were playing Wise Central,” said Gate City pitcher Mason Barnett. “We had the tying run on second, Jon was up to bat and had the coolest look on his face like this is a normal thing. He hits a home run over the left-field fence to put us up by one to seal the game.”
Don’t mistake that confidence for cockiness, however.
“A lot of times star players are hard to coach because they are good and know it,” said Gate City baseball coach Jonathon Salyer. “But if you came to our practices you wouldn’t know Jon was our star. He talks to all of his teammates and is supportive of them and helps them out in anyway. … I knew some of the boys will ask him what they can do to improve and Jon is always there to help them out.”
Compton isn’t afraid to speak up, however, when a teammate might need a nudge or a pat on the back.
“As a sophomore in a state quarterfinal game against Radford, Jon went up to the best basketball player in the state, Mac McClung, and told him that he better pick it up,” Vermillion said. “Challenged him personally. Mac told me after the game that he kinda liked that and he needed to hear that at that moment. Jon is a winner and a leader and does not care who you are or how big the mountain is. He believes we can win every game and that is what I will always treasure about Jon Compton.”
Compton has more than likely played his final game in a Gate City uniform – the VHSL officially canceled spring sports last month, but said there was a slight chance some type of contests could be played in the summer – and the star slugger is now pouring everything he has into those workouts and hitting sessions.
The competitor in him wants to play, but the blue-collar country boy in him means doing things to better himself either way.
“Gate City will always hold a special place in my heart,” Compton said. “I will carry the Blue Devil tradition wherever I go.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
