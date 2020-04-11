There are several observed holidays in my house. You certainly have Christmas and Thanksgiving, there’s Halloween for my three kids, and Easter Sunday.
And then there’s Masters week.
With the world turned upside down, we didn’t get to observe Masters week at its normal early April date. But if all goes well, we will still get our Masters, albeit seven months later in November.
There is nothing in sports quite like it. The beauty of the property, the perfection of the turf, the azaleas, the Georgia pines, the caddies in white jumpsuits, the members in their green jackets, the tradition unlike any other.
My earliest memory of watching The Masters on TV was 1987. Augusta native Larry Mize with the improbable chip-in for birdie at No. 11 in a playoff to defeat Greg Norman. Then Sandy Lyle out of the fairway bunker on 18 in 1988, setting up a birdie for the win. Nick Faldo in back-to-back years, including Scott Hoch’s missed 2-footer that would have won him the tournament in a playoff.
But my love affair with The Masters was only going to get better a couple of years later.
I first visited Augusta National on the Saturday of the 1992 Masters. I was speechless as I walked onto the grounds, past the Clubhouse, and over the crest of the hill on 11. I remember like it was yesterday getting to see the 12th green and the Hogan bridge come into my view for the first time.
I was ecstatic getting to see Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus for the first time in person. And there was John Daly, ripping drivers over the net at the end of the old practice range while simultaneously ripping Marlboros. I saw Raymond Floyd, Tom Watson, and many others.
In the spring of 1992, nobody was better in the game of golf than Fred Couples. I followed “Boom Boom” around for several holes as he went to the top of the leaderboard. After a long, exciting day taking it all in I got in the car with my grandfather and made the drive back home to Chattanooga. The next day, we watched the final round unfold together on television as Couples held off Floyd to claim his green jacket. I think I exclusively wore those baggy Ashworth shirts for years afterwards, just like my man Freddie did.
Two years later, we scored tickets to the final round. I followed the last group of Jose Maria Olazabal and Tom Lehman as they played the second nine. Olazabal’s eagle on 15 proved the difference and I was just right of the 18th green as he putted out to claim his first of two green jackets. My buddy and I proceeded to walk the half mile down Washington Avenue back to our hotel, laughing and reminiscing the whole way about how amazing the place is.
I attended a couple of practice rounds in 2005 and 2010, each time having that same feeling stepping onto the grounds.
Most recently, I convinced my wife that we should attend a practice round together. She does not play golf and usually rolls her eyes when I sequester myself in our basement to watch the final round on TV. But she agreed, and in 2017 we went for the Tuesday practice round (the single greatest benefit of being a PGA of America member is I get a complimentary one-day badge for the Masters, so once we rounded up a ticket for my wife, we were good to go.)
It was a memorable day for both of us. She, too, couldn’t believe the beauty of the property. She was more interested in the peach ice cream sandwiches and all the flowers and colors, while I was trying to get a glimpse of Amen Corner or seeing some of the top players. We went back the following year on Tuesday, and I can see a day soon when the whole family makes the trip. My kids are already wondering why they haven’t gotten the invite yet, but they are still just a bit too young at this point.
Thankfully the powers that be at Augusta National have at least given us a little feeling of normalcy this week. Beginning this past Wednesday, ESPN re-aired select final round broadcasts. Jack in 1986, Tiger in 1997, and others. The members there always seem to get it right, and that’s another example of it. Letting us all experience a little slice of their heaven during this difficult time.
I have no doubt this upcoming fall Masters will be memorable as well. How will the golf course look and play that time of year? Who cares. All I know is that someone is going to be battling down the second nine late on Sunday, and the roars will be echoing through the Georgia pines. Someone will have a dream come true and slip on the green jacket.
And I’ll be in my basement taking it all in, only this time I’ll be that much more thankful to get to witness all that is great about The Masters.
Editor’s Note: Bruce Bowen is the head golf professional at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Va.
