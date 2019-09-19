Tennessee
Northeastern Conference
Sullivan Central at Sullivan South
Last meeting: Sullivan South 33, Sullivan Central 15 (Sept. 14, 2018, at Kingsport, Tenn.)
Bryson Crabtree scored two touchdowns to lead Sullivan Central to a big halftime lead and the Cougars made it stand in a 32-6 rout of Pigeon Forge…The Cougars will try to contain Julian Reed, who ran for 328 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 68, 58 and 49 yards in a 42-12 win at Gate City last week behind a huge offensive line that drew Central head coach Chris Steger’s attention prior to the season…It is homecoming at South (2-2), which has won two straight…The Rebels have defeated the Cougars in each of the last four seasons…The Cougars are looking for their first season with more than one win since 2014.
Prediction: Sullivan South 34, Sullivan Central 23.
Union County at Sullivan East
Last meeting: Union County 32, Sullivan East 22 (Sept. 14, 2018, at Maynardville, Tenn.)
One collection of Patriots will win this one…Union County makes the two-hour drive from Maynardville to Bluff City…This pair of Patriots have split the last two meetings, with Union County finishing on top in 2018…Sullivan East (0-3) has been close this season, falling by 1 at Johnson City and 3 points last week at Volunteer…Union County defeated Claiborne County in a 54-45 shootout, but lost to unbeaten Cherokee (by 6), Greeneville (56-0) and Knox Halls (35-6)….Speedy Mason Hayworth led Sullivan East last week with 98 yards rushing, including 61 on a touchdown run. Dylan White ran for 90 yards and threw for 55, while running and throwing for a touchdown apiece.
Prediction: Sullivan East 16, Union County 14.
Cumberland District
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs
Last meeting: J.I. Burton 50, Twin Springs 0 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Norton, Va.)
Twin Springs (2-1) has already doubled its win total from a year ago. Corbin Kilgore rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns in last Friday’s 48-12 annihilation of North Greene and delivered one violent stiff arm that knocked the helmet off a defender. ... T.J. Taylor, Kye Hale, Kaleb Carter, Carter Sloan, Juan Matias and Preston Larkins have played well on the offensive line for the Titans. … J.I. Burton rolled up 503 yards of total offense in a 56-20 beatdown of Lee High last week as Najee Steele scored three touchdowns. … “I think [J.I. Burton] Coach [Jacob] Caudill is doing a tremendous job with that group,” Twin Springs boss Keith Warner said. “They are predicted to win the Cumberland District, so these are the games my guys should look forward to. It’s going to be a challenge, but I know my kids are up for it and I want them to enjoy the moment.” … Burton scored 50 points in the first half last season in knocking off the Titans. … Twin Springs is improved, but the Raiders are still the gold standard in the Cumberland District.
Prediction: J.I. Burton 42, Twin Springs 16
Rye Cove at Thomas Walker
Last meeting: Thomas Walker 14, Rye Cove 13 (Sept. 14, 2018 in Clinchport, Va.)
This is Thomas Walker’s first home game as the Pioneers go for their first 3-0 start since 1996. … Kenny Ball runs the ball with purpose for Thomas Walker. Jaron Warf, Jason Cowden, Gage Thomas and Zack Lowe have led the defense, a unit which got a boost from freshman defensive lineman Xander Spears last Friday in a win over Castlewood. … Rye Cove recorded a 36-34 win over Hancock County last week as Mason Hardin’s touchdown pass to Tyler Darnell with 22 seconds left sealed the deal. … Logan Ely’s 62-yard touchdown reception with 1:38 left in the third quarter clinched TW’s triumph over Rye Cove last season. … “Rye Cove is one of the most improved teams in Southwest Virginia over the last 12 games,” said TW coach Nick Johnson. “[Rye Cove coach] Cheyenne [Osborne] is doing an outstanding job. The Hardin brothers [Mason and Matt] are two big, strong backs who run hard every play. This is going to be a huge test for us.”
Prediction: Thomas Walker 24, Rye Cove 20
Mountain 7 District
Virginia High at Wise Central
Last meeting: Virginia High 41, Wise Central 27 (Sep. 14, 2018 in Bristol, Va.)
Virginia High took a 27-7 halftime lead and accumulated a total of 338 yards in this game last year. Central started six freshmen and three sophomores. … Stevie Thomas led VHS to last year’s victory with 137 yards rushing and two scores. The 5-10 Thomas has generated 232 yards rushing and three scores in three games this season. … Junior C.J. Crabtree tops Central with 363 yards rushing while resourceful sophomore Ethan Mullins has thrown for 323 yards and junior Noah Bolling has 14 tackles. … The Warriors have lost two-way starter Maddox Reynolds for the season after a knee injury in last week’s lost to Ridgeview. VHS continues to miss proven talents Michael Bradley and Cooper Gobble, who were injured in the off-season.
Prediction: Wise Central 28, Virginia High 7
Non-District
Grundy at East Ridge (Ky.)
Last meeting: Grundy 45, East Ridge 24 (Sept. 16, 2016 in Grundy, Va.)
Defending Black Diamond District champion Grundy is 3-0 and averaging 28 points per game. Freshman running back Ian Scammell and two-way lineman Hunter Scarberry are among the standouts for the Golden Wave. … East Ridge is 0-3 and has lost those three games by scores of 47-6, 46-24 and 49-8. … Grundy should be 4-0 with back-to-back BDD games against Honaker and Hurley coming up.
Prediction: Grundy 40, East Ridge 19
Twin Valley at Northwood
Last meeting: Twin Valley 52, Northwood 30 (Sept. 13, 2018 in Keen Mountain, Va.)
The Buchanan County Panthers are on the road to face the Smyth County Panthers. … Northwood had a bye week last week to get ready for this game. Tristan Bowman and Michael Frye are players to watch for the Panthers. … Twin Valley is allowing 29.9 points per game. … Northwood is mired in a 12-game losing streak and this might be the team’s best shot at getting a win in 2019 with a tough schedule to follow.
Prediction: Twin Valley 30, Northwood 29
Eastside at Chilhowie
Last meeting: Chilhowie 49, Eastside 0 (Nov. 9. 2018 in Chilhowie, Va.)
Chilhowie had its 16-game regular-season win streak snapped last week with a 20-14 loss at Narrows. Still, the Warriors are 2-1 after losing 15 seniors from last season’s squad. “If you would have told me we would be 2-1 through our first three games of this year before we started the season, I would definitely have taken that,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robison. “Even in the loss, we learned a lot about ourselves last Friday. We showed a lot of guts coming back and giving ourselves a chance to win the game against a very good team. We battled until the end in a very tough environment to play in and will be a better team for that in the long run.” … Running back Jonathan Gilley has been explosive for the Warriors, linebacker Thomas Peery has punished opponents and Malachi Thomas has caught a touchdown pass in each game for Chilhowie. A torn ACL has sidelined tight end/defensive end Kyle Plemmons for the remainder of the season. … Injuries have also ended the season for Eastside running back Garrett Whited and lineman Braedon Hensley. The Spartans have had to shift people around with Nick Raymond and Bryson Shepherd stepping in for those aforementioned injured players. … “Don’t let Eastside’s 0-2 record fool you. They have lost to two very good football teams in Wise Central and Patrick Henry,” Robinson said. “I have been impressed with their skill players and their ability to move the ball against those teams.”
Prediction: Chilhowie 48, Eastside 18
Rural Retreat at Galax
Last meeting: Galax 42, Rural Retreat 0 (Sept. 13, 2018 in Rural Retreat, Va.)
No surprise, but Galax is still a juggernaut. The Maroon Tide (3-0) is averaging 44 points and 470 yards of total offense per game. … Quarterback Cole Pickett has completed 62 percent of his passes for 589 yards and eight touchdowns. Fort Chiswell transfer Denver Brown has gained 457 rushing yards and wide receiver Zach Johnson has 166 receiving yards and four TD catches. Freshman linebacker Riley Joe Vaught leads the team in tackles. … Rural Retreat’s defense has played well as the Indians have allowed just 29 total points in three games. However, the Indians won’t be able to slow down high-octane Galax.
Prediction: Galax 41, Rural Retreat 8
Carroll County at George Wythe
Last meeting: George Wythe 33, Carroll County 7 (Oct. 29, 1993 in Hillsville, Va.)
This will be a high school reunion of sorts for the two head coaches. … George Wythe boss Brandon Harner and new Carroll County coach Casey Burcham were teammates at Carroll County and remain close friends. … Burcham will be making his head-coaching debut after Jack Turner resigned his post three games into the season, citing personal reasons. … Jacob Motley and Brady Dalton are the offensive leaders for Carroll County, which has just five seniors on the roster. ... Ravvon Wells is a reliable running back for George Wythe and quarterback Cole Simmons is the definition of a dual threat.
Prediction: George Wythe 28, Carroll County 20
John Battle at Marion
Last meeting: Marion 51, John Battle 0 (Sept. 17, 1993 in Bristol, Virginia)
John Battle must recover from 18-13 loss to Washington County foe Holston. The decisive score came on a five-yard pass with 33 seconds remaining. The Trojans average 132 yards rushing and 93 passing. … Marion has been outscored 86-32 in losses to Chilhowie and George Wythe while allowing an average of 179 yards rushing. Powerful transfer Zech Meade has been a bright spot with three touchdowns. .. Speedy senior Walker Osborne will decide this one for John Battle.
Prediction: John Battle 20, Marion 14
Hurley at River View (W.Va.)
Saturday, 6 p.m.
Last meeting: Hurley 16, River View 6 (Sept. 13, 2018 in Hurley, Va.)
Hurley will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a 40-20 setback at home to Patrick Henry last week. “We are still excited and eager to move on and finish the season strong,” said Rebels coach Austin Cooper. … Hard-nosed running back Matt Blankenship, strong offensive lineman Austin Hagy and defensive stalwart Matt Justice have shined for Hurley. … This is homecoming for River View (1-3), which dropped a 28-0 decision to Independence last week.
Prediction: Hurley 24, River View 8
