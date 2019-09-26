Tennessee
Northeastern Conference
Unicoi County at Sullivan East
Last meeting: Unicoi County 19, Sullivan East 14 (Aug. 24, 2018 at Bluff City, Tenn.)
Sullivan East (0-4) is winless, but have lost games by 1, 3 and 7 points. The Blue Devils (3-2) have won three straight, scoring 65 points in two of those games and allowing just 20 points in those three games. Dylan White ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in last week’s late loss for the Patriots to Union County. Unicoi County is trying to build off a terrific 2018 when they finished 9-3, hosting its first postseason game since 1991 and winning a playoff game for the first since 1985. Kody Lewis is back for the Blue Devils, having rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season, while Brock Thompson threw for more than 100 yards a game in 2018. The Patriots won four straight against the Blue Devils before falling by 5 points last season. Hard-hitting Cameron Tolbert will be busy tonight trying to help slow down the Blue Devils.
Prediction: Unicoi County 30, Sullivan East 18.
Non-Conference
David Crockett at Sullivan Central
Last meeting: David Crockett 56, Sullivan Central 21 (Oct. 3, 2014 at Jonesborough, Tenn.)
Call it a potent middle portion of the schedule for the Cougars (1-3), who lost at Sullivan South last week, host the unbeaten Pioneers (4-0) tonight, and will enterain t two-time defending 4A state champion Greeneville next week. David Crockett, which is currently the second ranked 5A team in Tennessee, is led by highly-touted quarterback Cade Larkins, who has helped the Pioneers put as many as 62 points in a game this season, while the defense tossed a shutout last week, allowing Cocke County just 76 yards on offense, along with forcing five turnovers, several sacks and a defensive score on a fumble return. Sullivan Central has scored 27.8 points per game so far through the air of Will Nottingham, who has consistently looked for Connor Wilson and Bryson Crabtree. The defense has surrendered 36, 37 and 47 points in three defeats.
Prediction: David Crockett 45, Sullivan Central 16.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
Grundy at Honaker
Last meeting: Grundy 20, Honaker 0 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Grundy, Va.)
This is one of the most intriguing games on tonight’s schedule. … Honaker was the top choice in the Black Diamond District preseason coaches poll, while Grundy has won the last two BDD titles and was second in that same poll. … “Honaker is the BDD favorites for a reason,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “They have great size in all positions, an all-state cornerback in Chandler Hubbard and an impressive tailback in Trevor Dye.” … Honaker has had to adjust with quarterback Levi Miller out with an injury and head coach Doug Hubbard of the Tigers felt their bye week was beneficial. Senior running back/linebacker Dylan Casey and two-way lineman Travis Musick have performed well for Honaker. … Freshman running back Ian Scammell has been a standout for Grundy, which is one of four unbeaten teams in Region 1D along with Thomas Walker, Patrick Henry and Holston. … This game is hard to predict, but give Honaker the edge with homefield advantage.
Prediction: Honaker 38, Grundy 35
Cumberland District
Castlewood at Rye Cove
Last meeting: Castlewood 16, Rye Cove 13 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Castlewood, Va.)
Rye Cove will be without head coach Cheyenne Osborne tonight as he will have to sit out in following VHSL guidelines after being ejected in the second half of his team’s 54-12 loss at Thomas Walker last Friday. … Long-time assistant coach Jamie Carter will fill in for Osborne with Steve Lane calling the plays. … Tyler Darnell has caught five passes this year for Rye Cove with three of them going for touchdowns. Matthew Hardin has 181 rushing yards and sophomore Ashton Starnes has a team-high 22 tackles. … Castlewood is coming off a bye week and the Blue Devils used that time to shore up some things. Jeremiah Allen has been a stud on defense for Castlewood with 39 tackles in three games. Candler Dudley, Collen Dudley and Allen lead the relentless rushing attack. … Rye Cove was limited to 63 yards of total offense and committed three turnovers in last season’s loss to Castlewood. .. Don’t expect many passes to be thrown in this one.
Prediction: Castlewood 29, Rye Cove 20
Hogoheegee District
Chilhowie at Northwood
Last meeting: Chilhowie 59, Northwood 9 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Chilhowie, Va.)
This is the annual Apple Bowl, which coincides with the Chilhowie Apple Festival every year. … Chilhowie has dominated this rivalry, holding a 26-6 edge, and the Warriors are heavy favorites once again. … Northwood snapped an 11-game losing streak last week with an 18-0 triumph over Twin Valley as Justin Zhang, Chris Frye and Michael Frye played well defensively for a squad that is improving each time it steps on the field. … Chilhowie sophomore Daniel Hutton appears to be the next in a long line of kicking prospects to come out of Southwest Virginia as he’s made four field goals, the longest of which traveled 44 yards. Linebacker Gabino Silverio had 13 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown last week in a win over Eastside, while wide receiver Lucas Doss is as sure-handed as they come. … Chilhowie has won 25 of its last 28 games, while Northwood has lost 23 of its last 28. … This will be Chilhowie’s first game in Saltville since beating Galax on Northwood’s field last December in the state semifinals. The Warriors will celebrate a win on that same piece of Smyth County real estate again.
Prediction: Chilhowie 55, Northwood 13
Rural Retreat at Holston
Last meeting: Holston 33, Rural Retreat 14 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Rural Retreat, Va.)
This is an important game for both squads in that it could determine a lot come playoff seeding time in November. … Holston had a bye last Friday after an emotional 18-13 victory over John Battle the week before. Jordan Ezzell has been a consistent weapon offensively for the Cavaliers with 181 rushing yards and 114 receiving yards to go along with five touchdowns and four two-point conversions. Quarterback Quaheim Brooks has thrown for 239 yards and fired the game-winning TD toss to Logan Walden in the final moments of that win over Battle. Ryan Millinger, Brycen Sheets and Gage Quina have combined for 64 tackles. … The trio of Dorian Delp (353 rushing yards), Lucas Brewer (297 rushing yards) and quarterback Isaac O’Neil (seven rushing touchdowns) are reliable for Rural Retreat, which is one play away from being 3-1 instead of 2-2. “Rural Retreat has two very good running backs and a talented QB,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson. “I think they are the best running backs we have seen to this point in the season. Keeping them from making big plays will be a very tough challenge this week. They are always physical and we must be able to match that.”
Prediction: Rural Retreat 23, Holston 20
Non-District
Twin Valley at Craig County
Last meeting: Craig County 34, Twin Valley 16 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Keen Mountain, Va.)
These two teams always have small rosters and this year is no different. … Quarterback Dakota Henderson and his brother, wide receiver Dalton Henderson, are among the stars for Craig County. Linebacker Layton Huffman, safety Breydon Frango, running back Dylan Crawford and freshman linebacker Zachary Peters are other players to watch for the Rockets. … Twin Valley has lost two straight. “They are very strong at the skilled positions and look very big up front,” said Craig County coach Mark Harrison. … Craig County snapped a 30-game losing streak by trouncing Twin Valley last season. Look for the Rockets to do the same again this year at home.
Prediction: Craig County 24, Twin Valley 12
Thomas Walker at Pineville (Ky.)
Last meeting: Thomas Walker 36, Pineville 22 (Sept. 28, 2018 in Ewing, Va.)
Thomas Walker is one of six unbeaten teams still standing in far Southwest Virginia and the perfect record of the Pioneers will be put to the test tonight in the Bluegrass State. … Pineville is 4-1 and suffered its first loss of the season last week, a 20-19 setback to Middlesboro. The running back tandem of Colby Frazier and Devon Morris has combined for 1,311 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for the Mountain Lions of head coach Randy Frazier. … Thomas Walker is averaging 34.3 points per game, while allowing just 12 points per contest. Kenny Ball (287 rushing yards, four touchdowns), Zack Kidwell (321 passing yards, three touchdowns) and Jason Cowden have led the way offensively. Jaron Warf, Logan Ely, Gage Thomas and Zack Lowe have been doling out punishment on defense. … “Pineville is the most athletic team we have played so far this season,” said TW coach Nick Johnson. “Going on the road into Kentucky is never easy and they are coming off their first loss of the season, so they are going to be fired up. This is a huge game for us as far as playoff points, because they are gonna win seven or eight ballgames, so that could be 30 to 32 power points if we can get the win, which would be huge.”
Prediction: Pineville 20, Thomas Walker 19
Twin Springs at Hancock County
Last meeting: First meeting
Bouncing back will be the key for both clubs. … Twin Springs is coming off a 41-0 setback to J.I. Burton, while Hancock County was crushed by Cloudland, 30-6. … This is one of three games Hancock County will be playing this fall against teams from the Cumberland District. The Indians lost to Rye Cove, 36-34, on Sept. 13 and will play at Thomas Walker on Oct. 11. … Look for the squad from Sneedville, Tennessee, to move to 1-1 against Cumberland foes.
Prediction: Hancock County 34, Twin Springs 33
Eastside at Lebanon
First meeting
Eastside dropped a 62-28 decision at Chilhowie last week after opening the season against Wise County Central and Patrick Henry. … “Our schedule has been one of the toughest in Southwest Virginia, and we’re playing with some injuries at key positions,” Eastside coach Michael Rhodes said. “I have been proud with how some of the younger guys have stepped up to fill those roles.” … Bryson Shepherd, Nick Raymond and Ethan Hill have shared carries for Eastside in the absence of speedy Garrett Whited. … Senior quarterback Casey White has been a bright spot for Lebanon with 415 yards passing and five scores. Since opening the season with a 14-0 loss to Honaker, the depth-shy Pioneers have been outscored by a total of 96-47 against Wise Central and Grundy.
Prediction: Eastside 21, Lebanon 20
Grayson County at Marion
Last meeting: Grayson County 27, Marion 12 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Independence, Va.)
Marion’s Tanner Tate passed for 158 yards and two scores in this game last year. But Grayson held Marion to negative one-yard rushing while collecting 273 yards on the ground. … Marion (1-2) has been outscored by a margin of 93-41 this season. Tate, who has thrown for 424 yards and two scores ran for 113 yards and threw for 75 last week in the 9-7 win over John Battle. … The four games for Grayson County (1-3) have been decided by a total of 11 points, including three one-point margins. The first-year Class 1 school fell 15-7 to Rural Retreat on Sept. 13. Players to watch for the Blue Devils include Devin Poe (328 rushing), Holden Cassell (229 yards passing) and Chase Pope, with 198 yards receiving.
Prediction: Grayson County 13, Marion 7
Tazewell at Princeton, W.Va.
Last meeting: Tazewell 17, Princeton 14 (Sept. 25, 1989 in Tazewell, Va.)
Tazewell is coming off a 42-18 win over Mt. View, but the Bulldogs are handicapped by a variety of injuries. Juniors Chancellor Harris (397 yards rushing, seven TDs) and Josiah Jordan (4 TD receptions) have led the offense while junior Josh Herndon (6-7, 295) directs the line corps. … Princeton (1-2) opened the season with a 45-16 loss to powerful Bluefield. Relying on their spread offense, the Tigers defeated Oak Hill (49-9) before falling to 55-18 to Parkersburg South last week. Due to an injury to the starter, freshman Grant Cochran was elevated to the starting role at quarterback. He has passed for 672 yards and six scores the past two weeks.
Prediction: Tazewell 28, Princeton 21
Richlands at Bluefield, W.Va.
Last meeting: Bluefield 44, Richlands 10 (Sept. 28, 2018 in Richlands, Va.)
This game was tied 10-10 last season with 7:36 left in the first half as Levi Forrest boomed a 52-yard field goal for Richlands. Bluefield pulled away behind a 138-yard rushing effort from J.J. Davis. … Richlands relied on a ground-and-pound attack last week en route to a 31-21 win over Abingdon. Senior quarterback Cade Simmons (6-2, 210) displayed an accurate arm while rushing for 68 yards. … After opening the season with wins over Graham (41-27) and Princeton (45-16), Bluefield fell 20-14 on Sept. 13 at rugged Lord Botetourt. The Beavers entered that game ranked No. 1 among Class AA teams in West Virginia, but were held to 54 yards rushing and nine first downs. Quarterback Carson Deeb is a threat along with Davis.
Prediction: Bluefield 28, Richlands 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.