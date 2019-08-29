Black Diamond District
Grundy at Twin Valley
Last meeting: Grundy 50, Twin Valley 16 (Sept. 28, 2018 in Grundy, Va.)
Grundy is 12-1 all-time against Twin Valley with the lone win for the Panthers in the series coming in 2014. … This is one of four season-openers in far Southwest Virginia that doubles as a district matchup: Union at Lee High, John Battle at Abingdon and Tazewell vs. Virginia High are the others. … Gabe Fiser rushed for 368 yards and scored six touchdowns for Grundy in last season’s trouncing of Twin Valley. He is now wrestling at Coe College in Iowa. … Twin Valley had preseason contests against Holston, Twin Springs, Lebanon and Gate City. The Panthers were able to sustain long drives on offense for the most part and were aggressive on defense. Linemen Jordan Shelton and Dalton White are leaders for Twin Valley, while ninth-graders Isaiah Boyd and Matthew Lester have impressed. … Lineman Hunter Scarberry and tight end/defensive end Peyton McComas are tone-setters on both sides of the ball for Twin Valley.
Prediction: Grundy 34, Twin Valley 16
Mountain 7 District
Union at Lee High
Last meeting: Union 42, Lee High 7 (Oct. 5, 2018 in Big Stone Gap, Va.)
Union, which blasted Virginia High 40-0 in a VHSL Benefit game last week, will feature a new quarterback and a renewed emphasis on the running game. Look for powerful senior Mason Polier to control this one at running back and linebacker. … Alec Haston is the fifth head coach at Lee High in the past decade. The player to watch for the Generals is senior Noah Sage, a massive lineman who said via Twitter Wednesday that he had committed to play at Virginia Tech after receiving a preferred walk-on offer in June … These teams were scoreless after the first quarter last season, but the Bears gradually overwhelmed Lee with a 440-yard rushing effort. .. The winner of this “Brawl for the Bucket” clash will be presented with the Coal Miner’s Dinner Bucket.
Prediction: Union 21, Lee High 0
John Battle at Abingdon
Last meeting: Abingdon 34, John Battle 8 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Bristol, Va.)
Abingdon rolled to a 53-24 decision over Washington County rival Patrick Henry last week in a well-attended VHSL Benefit game at historic Latture Field in Abingdon. … John Battle defeated Fort Chiswell 20-6 in benefit action as Chase Martin and Seth Scarbrough scored touchdowns. … As AHS works in a new quarterback, look for clever head coach Garrett Amburgey to pound the ball with 6-3, 230-pound junior running back Martin Lucas behind a large line. … Battle will look to generate time-consuming drives with senior running back Dylan Cunningham and playmaker Walker Osborne … Abingdon rushed for 179 yards and passed for 170 in last season’s comfortable win on Battle Hill. … Former AHS standout lineman Travis Fudge (5-7, 205) is now a sophomore at Ferrum, where he’s listed as a running back.
Prediction: Abingdon 28, John Battle 7
Southwest District
Tazewell vs. Virginia High (at Emory & Henry)
Last meeting: Virginia High 37, Tazewell 30 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Bristol, Va.)
Tazewell generated some excitement among its fans last week with a 34-0 victory Eastern Montgomery in VHSL Benefit action while Virginia High struggled against Union. … VHS generated 365 total yards against the Bulldogs last season behind quarterback Jamie Lathrop and running back Aaron Rose, but the Bearcats have few veterans to lean on. Sophomore running Stevie Thomas must break big plays until his team can find a comfort zone. … With junior running back Chancellor Harris and 6-7 junior lineman Josh Herndon serving as the headliners, Tazewell is on a quest to earn its first winning record since 2008.
Prediction: Tazewell 21, Virginia High 7
Non-District
Tug Valley (W.Va.) at Hurley
Last meeting: Tug Valley 30, Hurley 6 (Oct. 18, 2018 in Williamson, W.Va.)
Austin Cooper is in his first season as head coach at Hurley, while Hady Ford is making his debut as the boss of the Tug Valley Panthers. … Hurley competed against Phelps (Kentucky), Gate City and Thomas Walker in the preseason and Cooper was impressed with his club’s physicality. Lineman Austin Hagy, wide receiver/defensive back Jonathan Hurley and running back Dustin Stinson have emerged as leaders for the Rebels. … Wide receiver Caleb May (31 catches, 672 yards, six touchdowns in 2018) and running back Dustin Balentine are the players to watch for Tug Valley. “Tug Valley is a great football team,” Cooper said. “They have a lot of size and some speed. We are going to have to be very disciplined on defense. They have a power back and a quarterback who can run and pass. Offensively, we have to execute. They are sound defensively and we need to stay ahead of the chains.”
Prediction: Hurley 31, Tug Valley 19
Patrick Henry at Castlewood
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 37, Castlewood 8 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Emory, Va.)
The preseason favorites in the Hogoheegee District and Region 1D, the Patrick Henry Rebels are raring and ready to go. PH dropped a 53-24 decision to Class 3 Abingdon last Thursday in a VHSL Benefit Game, but trailed just 7-0 at halftime. … Cody Smith, Dakota Rector and Zach Brown are the sparkplugs of PH’s high-octane offense. The Rebels put up 437 yards of total offense on Castlewood last season. … Chris Lark is making his head-coaching debut for Castlewood, which hasn’t posted a season-opening win since 2011. … The Blue Devils showed toughness and tenacity in the preseason and were edged 21-20 by Rural Retreat in a VHSL Benefit Game. Castlewood held a 276-240 edge in total yardage in that exhibition contest as twin brothers Candler Dudley and Collen Dudley combined for 132 rushing yards. … “We have an uphill battle ahead of us this week,” Lark said. “[Patrick Henry has] great size and speed. We look forward to the challenge. It will be a great test for us to see where we are.”
Prediction: Patrick Henry 48, Castlewood 14
Wise County Central at Eastside
Last meeting: Wise County Central 41, Eastside 27 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Wise, Va.)
There will be a bevy of talented players at the skill positions in this game. … Maddox Reynolds, C.J. Crabtree, Ben Brickey, Logan Mullins and Tyson Tester have big-play ability for the Wise County Central Warriors. … The same could be said for Eastside’s Grayson Whited, who put on a show last Friday in a 52-35 setback to Honaker in a VHSL Benefit Game. He returned two kickoffs for scores, ran a punt back to the house and also hauled in a TD pass. … Will Stansberry is the new quarterback at Eastside and head coach Mike Rhodes has liked how he’s commanded the offense thus far. … Wise County Central won its final three regular-season games last year to qualify for the postseason. The Warriors seem poised for a breakout season in 2019. “Fast, fast and faster,” Rhodes said. “They have speed everywhere and are disciplined. Coach [Luke] Owens does a great job.”
Prediction: Wise County Central 38, Eastside 20
Thomas Walker at Cumberland Gap
Last meeting: Cumberland Gap 46, Thomas Walker 7 (Aug. 22, 2008 in Cumberland Gap, Tenn.)
Thomas Walker has had a tough go of it as injuries and a few quitters have led to a smaller roster than expected for tonight’s opener. … Wise County Central, Grundy, Hurley and Northwood were the preseason matchups for Thomas Walker. Bruising running back Kenny Ball made a highlight-reel rush in a jamboree game against Northwood and the video was shared by MaxPreps.com. … Cumberland Gap surrendered 317 rushing yards and had two players ejected in a 43-21 season-opening loss to Grainger last week. … “They are very athletic and have about 50 kids to our 24,” said TW coach Nick Johnson. “We will have to play our best to be able to compete on the road. We are about 20 minutes apart so it should be a good atmosphere.”
Prediction: Cumberland Gap 28, Thomas Walker 16
Twin Springs at Northwood
Last meeting: Northwood 41, Twin Springs 30 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Nickelsville, Va.)
Tim Johnson makes his debut as Northwood’s head coach tonight. He held the same gig at Patrick Henry from 2002-2007. … J.I. Burton, Rye Cove, Lebanon and Thomas Walker served as preseason opponents for the Panthers. “We have improved on the defensive side of the ball,” Johnson said. … Robert Burkett and Justin Zhang are players to watch for the Panthers. … Northwood has lost nine straight, the longest losing streak in far Southwest Virginia. … Twin Springs tangled with Rural Retreat, Twin Valley and Rye Cove in its preseason exhibitions. Conner Gilmer, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound linebacker/fullback, has impressed for the Titans. … Both of these squads won only one game in 2018. Getting off to a good start in 2019 would be a big plus. “Coach Johnson is coming in fresh and he will do a great job with that program,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. He will bring energy and his teams will be ready to compete every night.”
Prediction: Northwood 19, Twin Springs 18
Marion at Chilhowie
Last meeting: Chilhowie 33, Marion 6 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Marion, Va.)
There’s no lack of storylines in this one: Chilhowie has won 14 straight regular-season games, while Tim Smith is making his debut as Marion’s head coach. … Quarterback Logan Adams, wide receiver Lucas Doss, linebacker Thomas Perry, defensive back Malachi Thomas, lineman Lucas Greer and linebacker Jarred Johnson are the leaders for a new-look Chilhowie squad, which must replace 15 seniors. … Smith took over for Joey Carroll as Marion’s head coach. Carroll is now directing the Person Rockets in Roxboro, North Carolina. Carroll lost his first game with his new team by a 35-12 count last week. … Both squads tested themselves in the preseason. Chilhowie faced off against Honaker and Ridgeview, while Marion competed against Abingdon and Wise County Central. … “Our eight seniors have really stepped up as leaders on the team, vocally and physically,” Smith said. “Having one of those guys as a QB [Tanner Tate] really helps and having three guys up front returning from last year that are now seniors is something we are grateful to have. Then to have a playmaker and leader like [Devin] Hamm on the edge is a commodity that any coach would like to have.” … This matchup between Smyth County rivals is always intriguing. “Anytime you have a rivalry game in Week 1, it is exciting and intense,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “There will be an electric atmosphere in Chilhowie on Friday. Coach Smith will bring his team down here ready to play. We will have to execute for four quarters to have a chance to win.”
Prediction: Chilhowie 27, Marion 20
Eastern Montgomery at Holston
Last meeting: Holston 25, Eastern Montgomery 8 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Shawsville, Va.)
This game might not be decided until the fourth quarter if history dictates anything. “Our games the past few years with Holston have been great games; some coming down to the last play of the game and full of excitement,” said Eastern Montgomery coach Jordan Stewart. “They have come out ahead the past two years and it has really cost us down the road when it came to playoff seeding. From the looks of the film for this season’s matchup, it’s going to be a dogfight again.” …Lane Blevins, Tristan Allen, Ryan Millinger and Austin Faris were selected as Holston’s team captains by their peers. Blevins had 15 tackles last week in a 26-0 loss to Roanoke Catholic in a VHSL Benefit Game. … Running back/linebacker Dylan Owens, lineman Cole Shepherd and quarterback/defensive back Adam Bahnken are the leaders for Eastern Montgomery. … This one could go either way.
Prediction: Eastern Montgomery 20, Holston 19
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat
Last meeting: Fort Chiswell 45, Rural Retreat 21 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Max Meadows, Va.)
Chris Akers makes his debut as Fort Chiswell’s head coach tonight in a familiar setting as he was Rural Retreat’s head coach in 2014 and 2015. Current Rural Retreat boss Jamey Hughes was an assistant coach on Akers’ staff. .. Akers spent the previous three seasons as the head coach at Gate City. His new squad dropped a 20-6 decision to John Battle last week in a VHSL Benefit Game. “We are a young football team with lots to improve on,” Akers said. “Our effort is there, but we need to clean up many things.” … Dorian Delp and Lucas Brewer form a potent one-two punch for Rural Retreat at the running back position and could be the difference tonight.
Prediction: Rural Retreat 35, Fort Chiswell 30
George Wythe at Radford
Last meeting: Radford 34, George Wythe 13 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Wytheville, Va.)
George Wythe coach Brandon Harner doesn’t mince words when it comes to the challenge his team faces today: “This is the best Radford team I have ever seen,” Harner said. “They have size and speed. If they stay healthy and focused, I don’t know who will beat them.” … Ben Cox, Justice Marshall, Ethan Hoffman and Andrew Olverson have been leaders for Radford. The Bobcats fared well in preseason matchups with Grayson County and Pulaski County. …Keeping GW quarterback Cole Simmons in check will be a key for Radford. “We must contain their QB,” said Radford coach Matthew Saunders. “He makes a lot of plays throwing and running.”
Prediction: Radford 32, George Wythe 14
Graham at Bluefield, W.Va.
Last meeting: Bluefield 38, Graham 14 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Bluefield, W.Va.)
Graham quarterback Cam Allen compiled 371 total yards in this marquee clash last season. While the G-Men were unable to pull off the win, Allen delivered a message and his team would not lose again en route to the Class 2 state title. … Another crowd of around 10,000 is expected to pack Mitchell Stadium for one of America’s most storied prep rivalries. ... Bluefield advanced to the Class AA championship in West Virginia last season before falling to Fairmont Senior. … Both teams are again loaded with talent in various spots. Look for some highlights between Graham quarterback Devin Lester and Bluefield running back J.J. Davis.
Prediction: Bluefield 21, Graham 14
Gate City at Richlands
Last meeting: Richlands 42, Gate City 7 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Gate City,Va.)
Richlands rolled past Grundy in its VHSL Benefit game last week while Gate City defeated Twin Valley (21-8) and Hurley (6-0). …This matchup was not pretty in 2018 as Richlands took a 35-0 halftime lead. The Blue Tornado collected 410 total yards while allowing 79 total yards. … New GC head coach Jeremy Houseright has received a warm welcome from frustrated fans, but the Blue Devils are facing serious depth issues. … Expect Richlands to overpower GC behind a large and experienced offensive line.
Prediction: Richlands 35, Gate City 0
Honaker at Lebanon
Last meeting: Honaker 35, Lebanon 28 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Honaker, Va.)
Lebanon running back Seth Stanley (Emory & Henry) rushed for 214 yards and three scores in this game last year, but the Pioneers were unable to maintain a 28-27 lead with 10 minutes remaining. … After several years of juggling small rosters, Lebanon has twice as many players as it finished with last season. Junior running back Fisher Martin will be expected to carry a bigger role in the Pioneer offense. … As young football coaches across the state consider job options, Honaker head coach Doug Hubbard is in his 39th season. Four-year regulars Trevor Dye, Chandler Hubbard and Levi Miller are the players to watch on offense. … Lebanon earned victories over Twin Valley (13-0) and Northwood (20-7) in jamboree action last week while Honaker defeated Eastside 52-35. … Expect a large crowd for this Coal Bowl clash of Russell County rivals.
Prediction: Honaker 21, Lebanon 14
Non-Conference
Sullivan Central at Volunteer
Last meeting: Volunteer 41, Sullivan Central 6 (Oct. 14, 2016)
One team will get its first win in this one. With a 20-point halftime lead, the Cougars looked poised to open the season victorious last Friday, but Sullivan North scored 28 second half points overtake Sullivan Central 36-28. Will Nottingham had a terrific first half for the Cougars in his first start, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns - two to Bryson Crabtree and one to Connor Wilson - and running for one more, but was picked off three times. Wilson had 158 yards on seven receptions in the loss. Volunteer also started with a loss, falling to Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) 36-16. The Falcons did improve defensively, at least in terms of points allowed. They were 3-8 last season, allowing 48 or more points in all eight of those losses. The Cougars, which snapped a 36-game losing skid last season that dated back to 2015, won their final two games in 2014, one of which was against the Falcons.
Prediction: Sullivan Central 35, Volunteer 27.
