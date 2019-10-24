TENNESSEE
Northeastern Conference
Sullivan Central at Union County
Last meeting: Union County 48, Sullivan Central 0 (Oct. 19, 2018, at Blountville, Tenn.)
With Elizabethton on tap next week, this might be the Cougars’ final chance to reach three wins for the first time since 2014…Sullivan Central (2-6) has wins over two teams with a combined 1-15 record…Union County (3-5) has three victories over opponents with a mark of 3-22…Sullivan Central will go to the air, with Will Nottingham looking to connect with Bryson Crabtree and Connor Wilson, who have been dependable targets for the Cougars…The Patriots have plenty to play for, with a playoff berth still a possibility with wins over the Cougars and next week against Grainger...Maynardville is the home of the Patriots.
Prediction: Union County 27, Sullivan Central 23.
Non-Conference
Sullivan North at Sullivan East
Last meeting: Sullivan East 30, Sullivan North 8 (Oct. 19, 2018, at Kingsport, Tenn).
Much like Sullivan Central, the Patriots might have one more chance to get that elusive win with mighty Greeneville visiting Bluff City next week…Sullivan East (0-8) is looking to avoid its first winless season since 2011…Sullivan North (5-3) defeated Sullivan Central in the season opener, rallying from a huge halftime deficit for victory, and now face the Patriots …Sullivan East has struggled to stop the run this season, and the Raiders like to do just that, with Yancey Dolan and Dale Potter combining for 230 yards and three scores in last week’s win over Happy Valley, the Warriors’ first Region 1 lost this season…Dylan White has been steady at quarter for the Patriots, who finished 1-9 last season, with that victory being a 30-8 decision over these Raiders…Sullivan East has lost four games this season by seven points or less.
Prediction: Sullivan North 14, Sullivan East 13.
VIRGINIA
Cumberland District
Castlewood at J.I. Burton
Last meeting: J.I. Burton 40, Castlewood 6 (Oct. 19, 2018 in Castlewood, Va.)
The J.I. Burton Raiders have won five straight games, all in decisive fashion. … Castlewood has won four in a row and last week’s win over Lebanon gave the Blue Devils the Russell County championship. … Two of the top two-way players in Region 1D will be on the field tonight: J.I. Burton’s Mikey Culbertson has 463 rushing yards and 75 tackles, while Castlewood’s Jeremiah Allen has 602 rushing yards and made 63 stops. … Daunte Teague (ankle sprain) is injured for Burton, while Castlewood lineman Peyton Couch recently had surgery to repair a torn meniscus. … Castlewood’s last victory against J.I. Burton came in 1971. … “The Raiders are big and physical up front on both sides of the ball with a lot of breakaway speed on the field,” said Castlewood coach Chris Lark. “We will need to play our best football to have a chance.” … Castlewood is one of the area’s most improved teams, but J.I. Burton still rules the Cumberland District.
Prediction: J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 18
Thomas Walker at Eastside
Last meeting: Eastside 35, Thomas Walker 28 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Ewing, Va.)
This matchup is super important for both sides. A win would help Thomas Walker in its quest to host a playoff game, while Eastside needs a victory to simply keep its postseason hopes alive. … Eastside has won three of its last four games and has overcome injuries and a tough schedule. Grayson Whited, Will Stansberry and Nick Raymond are the leaders on offense. Stansberry and Brayden Mullins have anchored the defense. … Kenny Ball is having a terrific season for Thomas Walker. His stat line includes 901 rushing yards, 153 receiving yards and a kickoff return for a touchdown. Jaron Warf leads the defense with 71 tackles. … Eastside has won seven of the eight all-time meetings between the teams. … “[Eastside coach Michael] Rhodes and I are really close friends,” said TW coach Nick Johnson. “So we have been talking about this one for a while now. It is a very important game for both teams in the playoff race. Records mean nothing in this one, so I expect nothing less than an all-out war.”
Prediction: Thomas Walker 25, Eastside 24
Hogoheegee District
Northwood at Rural Retreat
Last meeting: Rural Retreat 40, Northwood 8 (Oct. 19, 2018 in Saltville, Va.)
Rural Retreat has played one of the toughest schedules in Class 1. The Indians have losses at the hands of Chilhowie, Patrick Henry and Galax, squads who have a combined record of 19-2. … Northwood has struggled to put points on the board as the Panthers have scored just seven touchdowns all season. Northwood last reached the end zone on Oct. 4. … Northwood’s last win over the Indians came in 2013. … Rural Retreat will keep its playoff hopes alive with a convincing win as guys like Wyatt Sage lead the way.
Prediction: Rural Retreat 40, Northwood 6
Mountain 7 District
Lee High at Wise County Central
Last meeting: Wise Central 27, Lee High 21 (Oct 19. 2018 in Ben Hur, Va.)
Wise Central churned out 489 total yards against Lee High last season, including 338 on the ground. The Warriors rushed for 270 more yards last week en route to a signature 21-13 victory against Union. The Warriors led 21-0 at halftime and allowed just 105 yards on the ground. … C.J. Crabtree leads Central with 88 points and 1,070 yards rushing, with an average of 9.4 yards per carry. Crabtree is the son of former Ervinton and Pound head football coach Chris Crabtree. Ethan Mullins has passed for 519 yards and five scores. …Winless Lee averages 15 points and has allowed at least 41 points in every game. Sophomore quarterback Tanner Laster has been a bright spot for the Generals.
Prediction: Wise County Central 28, Lee High 0
Gate City at John Battle
Last meeting: John Battle 26, Gate City 21 (Oct 19. 2018 in Gate City, Va.)
Gate City leads this series 35-4, but John Battle generated 189 yards en route to victory last season at Legion Field. Turner Lyon emerged as the hero, with his 36-yard TD reception at the 4:23 mark of the fourth quarter serving as the game-winner. Luke Reed supplied 131 yards rushing for GC, which led 14-0 just 73 seconds into the game. … Gate City, which began the season with 13 seniors, has averaged 53 points and opened halftime leads of 41-0 and 45-7 the past two weeks against Marion and Lee High. … John Battle has dropped five straight since defeating Virginia High 12-7. The Trojans have allowed an average of 47 points in their past three games, but playmaker Zane Poe has returned from injury.
Prediction: Gate City 48, John Battle 7
Southwest District
Lebanon at Virginia High
Last meeting: Virginia High 41, Lebanon 0 (Oct 19. 2018 in Lebanon, Va.)
Lebanon’s Casey White passed for 218 yards against VHS last season, with Cole Stoots catching 10 passes. However, the Bearcats rushed for 446 yards en route to the win. Stevie Thomas collected 301 of those yards while scoring four times… White found the range again last week against Russell County rival Castlewood, completing 14 passes for 168 yards and two scores. In addition to struggling with depth, the Pioneers have been unable to establish a consistent running attack. … Virginia High has been outscored by an average margin of 37-13, but every Bearcat opponent except one has a winning record. The non-district schedule for VHS includes Tennessee High, Abingdon and Chilhowie.
Prediction: Virginia High 28, Lebanon 14
Tazewell at Marion
Last meeting: Marion 34, Tazewell 20 (Oct 19. 2018 in Tazewell, Va.)
Nick Reese starred for Marion in this game last season, rushing for 147 yards and three scores. Chancellor Harris paced Tazewell with 121 yards on the ground. …Since rushing for 410 yards in a 40-21 defeat of Honaker, injury-riddled Tazewell has been outscored 76-7 in setbacks to Richlands and Bluefield. Sophomore quarterback Jared Mullins is a fun player to watch for Tazewell, which closed last season with five straight losses. … Marion, which has wins over John Battle, Grayson County and Lebanon, averages just 13 points and was outscored 93-0 the past two weeks against Gate City and Richlands. Massive Marion lineman Will Moss is a force on both sides of the ball along with 6-7, 295-pound Josh Herndon of Tazewell.
Prediction: Tazewell 21, Marion 0
Non-District
Grundy at Chilhowie
Last meeting: Chilhowie 63, Grundy 14 (Nov. 16, 2018 in Chilhowie, Va.)
Lucas Greer has been playing at a high gear this season for the Chilhowie Warriors. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound defensive lineman has racked up 55 tackles, 20 of which have occurred behind the line of scrimmage. … Junior offensive lineman Colby Crutchfield, running back/defensive back Malachi Thomas and defensive end J.T. Lefew are making plays as well. … Chilhowie’s senior class recorded its 40th varsity win last week against Rural Retreat. … Grundy has lost three in a row after a 4-0 start. There is one player for the Golden Wave who has impressed Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson as he’s reviewed film of the squad from Buchanan County. “Jacob McCoy is one of the best overall athletes we have faced this year,” Robinson said. “He does so many things for their team. I counted a total of 10 different positions he played on offense, defense and special teams combined. We must know where he is at all times.”
Prediction: Chilhowie 44, Grundy 12
Hurley at Holston
Last meeting: Hurley 70, Holston 6 (Aug. 26, 2016 in Hurley, Va.)
This is one of the most important games on the Southwest Virginia docket in terms of playoff points. … Hurley is currently sixth on the VHSL Region 1D rating scale, while Holston is eighth. The winner of this game can solidify its position. … Austin Faris has been reliable on both sides of the ball for Holston. … Hurley has lost a double-overtime game and a triple-overtime contest this season. … Matt Blankenship (811 yards, eight touchdowns), John Matt Justus (584 yards, six TDs) and Dustin Stinson (411 yards, six TDs) have led Hurley’s rushing attack. The Rebels are averaging 313.7 yards per game on the ground. … “Holston is one of the most athletic teams we have seen this year,” said Hurley coach Austin Cooper. “Holston is loaded with athletes and we will have to play very physical and make sure we account for every single player on the field this week. … We know we need our best effort Friday to have a chance at the end.”
Prediction: Holston 30, Hurley 27
Twin Valley at Rye Cove
Last meeting: Rye Cove 50, Twin Valley 48 (Oct. 19, 2018 in Keen Mountain, Va.)
Rye Cove put 60 points on the board last week in getting its third win of the season. Mason Hardin has been a playmaker for the Eagles. … “Rye Cove presents another rushing attack that eats the clock and pumps out the yards,” said Twin Valley coach Jeremy Ward. “We must be disciplined and mistake-free to stop them. Offensively, we must control the line of scrimmage and score when given the opportunity.” … Isaiah Boyd, Xzavier Ward, Matt Lester and Noah Rife have been among the top performers for Twin Valley.
Prediction: Rye Cove 48, Twin Valley 22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.