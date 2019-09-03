RICHLANDS, Va. – It has been said that nobody is perfect.
Levi Forrest certainly hopes to kick that theory during the 2019 football season.
“To be perfect,” said Forrest, of his plans as a senior kicker and punter for Richlands. “Make every kick, put every kickoff through the end zone and turn every punt over.”
It seems like he has been doing just for four seasons at Richlands. He had a terrific junior campaign, connecting on 10 of 16 field goals last year, while making all 33 extra point attempts.
He started where he left off last Friday, connecting on field goals of 59, 53 and 25 yards in the Blue Tornado’s 34-29 loss to Gate City. He also made his only two extra point attempts.
No one appreciates a dependable kicker more than a coach like Richlands’ 23-year veteran Greg Mance.
“To me there is not another kicker anywhere close to Levi,” said Mance, during Richlands preseason football media day earlier this month. “He made a 60-yarder the first day of practice off a snap and hold. He averaged 42.1 per punt, a first team all-state punter and kicker, just tremendous.
“He is getting tons of D-I interest and he will have offers before the season is out.”
Forrest, who has played soccer for three seasons at Richlands, was approached prior to his freshman campaign about kicking for the football team.
“I was playing soccer, and then they asked me if I would kick for them,” he said. “I came out during middle school and just stuck with it.”
Call that a good thing for both sides. He made four field goals as a freshman, including a long of 40 yards, and connected on nine the next season, along with 32 extra point kicks. He also connected on a punt last year that went on and on and on...
“I had a 79-yard punt last year,” said Forrest, who added with a smile, “with roll.”
Forrest, who is now 6-foot-6 after being 5-10 as a freshman, is known for his long field goals, having made one from 53 yards in a game and 65 in practice. He tied a school record from 59 last Friday, just one short of the VHSL state record.
Yet, his future could be another form of kicking.
“Definitely punting,” he said. “That is just my specialty, I am better at it.”
It is safe to say that Forrest wasn’t home much this summer, having spent much of his time at various kicking camps.
“That is all my summer was, just punting” he said. “I started out at Florida State and then [Virginia, James Madison]. I have been to Penn State twice.”
He didn’t attend the camps looking for lots of help. He just likes the challenge.
“It is not as much teaching as much as competition,” he said. “Competing and trying to get that spot.”
He is also nearly automatic in putting kickoffs into the end zone. He has made a few tackles over the years, but that usually isn’t a good thing.
“Well, I have had to before, but that is not good,” said Forrest, who injured his right ankle playing soccer as a sophomore, but it didn’t seem to slow him much the next season. “I don’t care to do it, but if I have to it is not a good kick.”
What college Forrest winds up at remains to be seen, but he knows what he’s looking for in a landing spot.
“A good sports medicine program,” he said, “and a good atmosphere.”
Kicking can be a lonely occupation. They are usually working by themselves during practice and the result of games can lie on their shoulders.
He still recalls a pressure packed moment during his sophomore season, narrowly missing a long field goal in a close playoff loss at Union.
“I just brushed it off,” said Forrest, who might not play soccer in the spring. “Ever since my freshman year it hasn’t really bothered me much. I just get out there and clear my mind.”
He does just fine, especially kicking in front of the always avid Blue Tornado fans on Friday nights at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
“The crowd, just getting out there and every time you make a kick, the crowd loves you,” said Forrest, when asked his favorite part of kicking.
“It is a love-hate relationship if you miss one,” he added, with a smile.
Richlands, which travels to Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap on Friday to face Union, advanced all the way to the Class 2 state championship during Forrest’s freshman season, falling to Appomattox. The plan is to end his Richlands career back in Salem.
“I can’t wait,” Forrest said. “I think that we have a shot at making it to the state playoffs at least, if not the championship.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276)-645-2543
