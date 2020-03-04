Rob Grande is moving up from the ODAC to the Big 12.
Grande, who stepped down as Ferrum’s football coach Monday to take a new, undisclosed job, revealed Wednesday that he has been hired as an executive offensive analyst at Iowa State.
This will be the first time that Grande has worked for an FBS school.
“The offer and the opportunity, it was something I didn’t necessarily see coming, nor was I looking for [it],” Grande said Wednesday in a phone interview. “I’m excited and eager to take on a new challenge, a new level, certainly a different role.”
Grande steered NCAA Division III member Ferrum the past four years, guiding the Panthers to a 23-17 record.
“I’m proud of where we are today with the [Ferrum] program,” Grande said. [Leaving] is never an easy decision because you know your decision affects others.
“I poured everything I’ve had into Ferrum.”
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell also has a Division III background. He is a former Mount Union player and assistant.
Grande, who spent 11 years as an Emory & Henry assistant before taking the Ferrum job, worked at Emory & Henry with two members of Campbell’s Iowa State staff.
Campbell called Grande last week about the new analyst job on his staff after learning about Grande from those two assistants.
Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning was one of Grande’s fellow Emory & Henry assistants in 2007 and 2008 under then-Wasps head coach Don Montgomery, who like Manning was a Mount Union player and assistant.
Iowa State passing game coordinator Joel Gordon was on the Emory & Henry staff with Grande from 2008-10 before joining the Shepherd staff.
When Grande was named Ferrum’s head coach, he hired Gordon in January 2016 as his first offensive coordinator. The Waynesboro native left Ferrum after five months to join the Iowa State staff as an analyst.
As an analyst, Grande will be studying game film of Iowa State’s opponents and helping with the game plan. He will be working in the office with Manning and the other offensive assistants, but he will not be an on-field coach.
“It’s something very different than what I’ve done in my career, but I’m excited,” Grande said.
Grande had only one losing season at Ferrum — the team went 4-6 last fall. For the past three years, a Ferrum player has been named either a first- or second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.
Grande said he has recommended Marion product and Ferrum defensive coordinator Marshall Doss succeed him as head coach.
“He came on campus the day I got here and has been in lockstep with everything we’ve done and has been a part of all those decisions,” Grande said. “He’s earned that [head-coaching] opportunity.”
Doss is serving as the interim head coach during the coaching search.
