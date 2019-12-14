Kelsey Harrington absolutely dominated the cross country scene this season in capturing the Virginia Class 2 state championship, breaking the elusive 17-minute mark at the finish line.
Over the last two weeks, Harrington has learned just how much more talent is out there across the nation.
“Honestly I have learned there is a lot of good competition out there that I wasn’t used to before,” Harrington said. “That kind of motivates me to try to run faster later on thinking about all the competition around.”
Harrington placed 21st in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Balboa Park in San Diego, California, a 5,000-meter course full of changes in terrain.
“It was very tough, it was pretty hard, it was challenging,” she said. “The hills were really tough. It was probably the toughest hills I have run this season.”
Unlike last Saturday when the weather was cold and rainy as Harrington finished 20th in the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon, San Diego presented a totally different set of challenges.
“It was kind of mild, but as the race went on it started to get hot where I was running hard,” she said. “I just started to heat up.”
Harrington finished with a time of 18:04, having to overcome being bumped early in a race that included the top 40 high school girls cross country runners in the nation.
“During the start of the race I was pretty relaxed, but then after about the first 150 meters I kind of got pushed in the back so I almost fell down,” said Harrington, who will run collegiately at the University of North Carolina. “That kind of made me unrelax after that moment.
“I was feeling good and then when I kind of got pushed over I kept on wobbling trying not to fall. That kind of got me out of rhythm at the start of the race.”
That means playing catch-up against a field that North Carolina assistant cross country coaches Dylan Sorensen and Samantha Nadel called the best field of female runners they had ever seen at Foot Locker, according to Virginia High coach Josh Shuler.
Harrington regrouped, running hard in front of her future college coaches, while the top three runners set a blistering pace, all of whom broke the 17-minute mark in the process.
Zofia Dudek, a product of Ann Arbor, Michigan, won the race in 16:45.0, the fifth fastest time in Foot Locker girls history. She was followed by Marlee Starliper (Wellsville, Pennslyvania, 16:46.8) and Abby VanderKooi (Fremont, Michigan, 16:55.2).
Science Hill sophomore Jenna Hutchins placed fifth in 17:16.1, leading a contingent of 10 runners from Southern states represented in the race. Harrington was sixth among those athletes.
Prior to the race, each participant was introduced, with their accomplishments shared, not only with the large crowd gathered at Morley Field in San Diego, but also a national online audience.
“That was really good knowing that I am one of the 40 girls in the nation out there running,” she said. “That felt really good.”
Harrington, who set state records in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs in winning a pair of Class 2 state titles last spring in track, will now take a short break, but don’t expect it to last for long.
She has more winning to do and more records to break.
“I definitely need to rest,” she said. “I am probably going to take a little bit of a break, but then get back to training.”
It was definitely an experience to remember for Harrington, who traveled back and forth to the west coast twice in a two-week span. She was slated to fly back today, having attended a dance on Saturday night set up for the athletes.
“It has been very tiring, but overall I have enjoyed it,” Harrington said. “Getting to run with the best group of people, it is really fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.