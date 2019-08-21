At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Morgan Lane from Hurley, Jasmine Phillips from Castlewood, Patricia Jackson from Tazewell and Madison Newberry from Honaker will gather at the starting line of a women’s cross country meet in Morristown, Tennessee, and anxiously await the sound of the starting pistol.
Thirty minutes later a men’s race will begin at the same course with runners who attended local high schools like Caleb Warner (Lebanon), Ethan Smith (Honaker), Tommy Ball (Lebanon), Jordan Horne (Richlands) and Chris Britton (Thomas Walker) attempting to cross the finish line in a decent time.
At 11 a.m. on a volleyball court in Martinsville, Virginia, ex-area high school standouts such as Jenna Wade (Union), Kayla Bollinger (Lebanon) and Abby Vicars (Rye Cove) will begin their collegiate careers.
Then at 1 p.m. in Prince George, Virginia, a women’s soccer team coached by Tim Jessie will take the field and at 3 p.m. a men’s soccer squad with Fred Harman at the helm will do the same.
These five events on Saturday will officially signify the start of Southwest Virginia Community College’s foray back into athletics and complete a process that began when an announcement was made in July 2018 that the two-year institution in Tazewell County would compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association and offer scholarships in wrestling, baseball, basketball, softball, volleyball, golf, tennis, cross country and soccer.
“It’s so exciting to see everything come together for all of the teams at SWCC,” said volleyball coach Alexis Carson. “Coaches have been working hard recruiting, planning, scheduling, etcetera, for almost a year now and we are anxiously anticipating our upcoming seasons.”
Carson spent three seasons as the head volleyball coach at Lee High and her new team will compete against Patrick Henry Community College and Surry Community College Saturday in a tri-match.
“I am excited to see how things turn out for all our teams at SWCC this year,” Carson said. “This is such a great opportunity for all our athletes and they are very excited to get on the court and field.”
The soccer twinbill will be against Richard Bland College and Harman is no stranger to the sport. He began playing in the 1970s in Northern Virginia and was among the originators of the program at Tazewell High School.
More than two decades later he’s the architect of the birth of another soccer program.
“We are living a dream,” Harman said. “To be able to be a part of a college soccer team is something which none of us imagined being a part of, especially in starting the program. All of our hard work is beginning to pay off as we get closer to our first match and we are beginning to accept that this is real. … Our entire roster [15 members] consists of Southwest Virginia players and we are proud of that.”
The venture has given athletes like Wade, the volleyball standout, an opportunity to continue her collegiate career close to home.
And make some history in the progress.
“Our first [match] is already going to be such an exciting experience considering we are the first-ever volleyball team at Southwest, so hopefully we can shake the nerves and newness as a team and pull through with a win,” Wade said. “Either way, win or lose, we are growing day-by-day and this is a learning experience for each and every one of us. We are so honored to be a part of this.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570